We should be proud that Santa Cruz County proved to be a bastion of the democratic process during the recent elections, staving off the insanity of fringe politics that persists in other Arizona counties.

At a Nov. 3 County Board of Supervisors meeting, a group of activists urged the county to authorize a full hand count of all ballots, falsely claiming that the county’s ballot tabulation machines aren’t properly certified. The unfounded claims were in vain, and ultimately on Tuesday, Nov. 22, the supervisors voted 3-0 unanimously to canvass the election without turmoil or interruption.



