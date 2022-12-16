We should be proud that Santa Cruz County proved to be a bastion of the democratic process during the recent elections, staving off the insanity of fringe politics that persists in other Arizona counties.
Meanwhile, in neighboring Cochise County, along with Mohave County, local leaders were illegally delaying their own election canvasses as an act of protest against problems in Maricopa County, which some losing Republican candidates and their supporters are still alleging tainted the results.
Sure, there were some issues in Santa Cruz. Elections are a formidable process anywhere. On Election Night, for example, the Santa Cruz County Elections Department reported a glitch in one of its three tabulation machines. That technical difficulty was resolved quickly with a backup plan that included the participation of Democratic and Republican volunteers.
Final unofficial results were slow in coming, which forced the NI to miss one of its press deadlines. Also, an individual contacted the Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 19 to report a possible instance of “voter fraud.” It wasn’t something witnessed firsthand but something the reporting party heard on a local radio station. In Spanish, we call such unfounded reports, “mitote.”
In July 2021, the NI reported on a group calling itself Santa Cruz County Patriots, which at the time purportedly numbered about 60. The group developed by word of mouth following the protests against police brutality and systemic racism that swept across the United States after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd on May 24, 2020.
Group member Marco Antonio Flores, Sr., 71, said he and others feared that the nationwide demonstrations would eventually make their way to the local community, bringing violence and threatening the city’s infrastructure and monuments.
That never happened. But ironically, the patriots’ concerns spurred their own public activism in Santa Cruz County, which was mostly peaceful. However, one pro-Trump demonstration at Mariposa Mall in Nogales made news when somebody flashed a gun at demonstrators. Thankfully the incident did not escalate and no one was hurt. Otherwise, they held car rallies and tranquil demonstrations in support of Trump’s 2020 re-election effort and the Back the Blue movement.
This election season, aside from doing some campaigning for Republicans and hosting a couple of town halls for failed state candidates Kari Lake and Blake Masters last year, the Santa Cruz Patriots were relatively quiet. Those pushing for a hand count retreated peacefully and there were no documented incidents of voter intimidation.
Overall, Santa Cruz County demonstrated resilience to firebrand conservative disruptions that plagued other places in the state and nationwide. That was a win for democracy.