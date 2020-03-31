Anyone with a print subscription to the Nogales International has the ability to activate full free access to our website and all of our digital offerings.
Never in our history has it been so imperative to stay connected with current events and our website is your ticket to stay on top of what is going on locally and beyond.
When things escalated with the coronavirus, we brought you a special section on our website that includes regular updates on cases in the county and related news such as grocery store hours for seniors, business closings and the current situation at the Nogales Port of Entry. Traffic to that section has skyrocketed because people want to be informed. Don’t be left in the dark.
Our mission and our priority will always be local, but having access to dozens of news sources and a digital platform — our website and social media — to get the latest developments out to readers underscores that we have long been a 24/7 operation.
The volume of information and the rapid pace at which it changes give print subscribers added value beyond that newspaper delivered to your mailbox. It didn’t take the coronavirus to make it happen, and our print subscribers have always had free access to breaking news online and many other advantages to going digital.
As a community service, all of our coronavirus work is free to everybody, subscriber or not. But other than major events that affect public safety, our work is reserved for those who’ve invested in our newsroom by buying a subscription.
We want you to get the most out of your subscription — additional photos, breaking news, archive access, advertising, special sections — all the news you see in print, and more.
In the coming days, don’t be surprised if you get a phone call offering help to get you up and running online. We’re calling everybody. That’s right, every subscriber. Your bill isn’t due and nobody is asking for money or credit cards during the call. We want to help you connect with us online.
If you’re interested in activating your digital subscription, you can do it online or you can give us a call at (520) 415-1830 and we’ll walk you through it. If you’d like, you can give us permission and your email address and we’ll do it for you.
To do it yourself, go to www.nogalesinternational.com, click the Menu in the blue bar at top left, and go down to “Subscription Services” and click on it. Then look for the blue box near the top right that says “activate.” You’ll need your account number, which can be found on your most recent statement.
What’s more, we also email a newsletter regularly to thousands of readers that offers insights into what we are working on in the editorial department or what has just recently published. You can sign up for that online – go to www.nogalesinternational.com and scroll down near the bottom to “Sign up for our email newsletters.” It’s easy!
If you’re a smart-phone user, you’ll want our app to read stories on your phone and to get breaking news alerts or other important stories. You can find that at www.nogalesinternational.com/newsapp.
That paper in your mailbox is valuable, but it’s just the beginning. We’d like you to start enjoying every benefit of being a subscriber!
(Coppola is publisher of the Nogales International. Contact him at publisher@nogalesinternational.com.)