Gov. Doug Ducey has been under fire for holding back $395 million in federal assistance to battle the SARS CoV-2 virus and its resulting COVID-19 disease. He reportedly is keeping it as a rainy day fund of some sort. Hey Gov., it’s raining!
Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.) penned a letter to Ducey on June 6 asking him to explain how the state is spending the federal funds, including money from the CARES Act, meant to “address growing hot spots of transmission” such as Santa Cruz County. As of press time, nothing, nada by way of a response.
President Trump told us it was the states’ responsibility to obtain their own PPE, tests and ventilators, and now Ducey has similarly hung small cities and counties out to dry by giving us pennies on the dollar compared to Mesa, Phoenix and Tucson, who all got their cheese.
I am a believer in self-determination, but Nogales and Santa Cruz County are hurting and need a solid now. Last weekend, the community surpassed the 1,000 mark for people who have tested positive, when a month earlier we were in double digits. Local officials are at a loss. All of us are, frankly.
On Sunday, while thinking about all of this and strolling through downtown Tucson, I spotted those new smart trash and recycling receptacles the city has installed. Pretty cool at more than $400 a pop. They featured big “Prevent the Spread” posters framed on the sides with the CDC recommendations.
Down the street was one of several new hand-washing stations. Maybe we don’t need to get that fancy, but we could provide free hand sanitizer and masks to many of our residents who need them, develop an aggressive bilingual outreach/education program utilizing posters, billboards, direct mailings, radio spots, newspaper and door-to-door canvassing. That takes dough.
There is still insufficient testing going on locally. We need funding for tests as well as resources for more contact tracing – following up on the people who test positive and tracing the people they have had contact with. The County Health Services Department’s staffing level is insufficient to handle effective contact tracing when they’re getting 75-80 new cases per day.
Nogales, Santa Cruz County and Patagonia published a joint proclamation last week outlining the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control that we all should be following. Why? Because so many people aren’t.
Clusters gathered to watch the recent graduation processions. No masks. Been shopping in Nogi lately? COVID-19 can’t touch us, I guess. Hey familia, fiesta at my house on Saturday. Todos vengan. You get the picture.
It’s culture, ignorance, political ideology, what have you. The fact is, this thing is out of control and we need boots on the ground so that people take this pandemic seriously.
Mayor Arturo Garino works the door-to-door at election time like a boss. He especially vibes with the elderly and Nogales natives. Supervisor Manny Ruiz runs a complex for the elderly, some of whom are among the most susceptible to the disease. Like Garino, Ruiz connects. It’s time they work their magic for something far more important than an election.
Some of their colleagues on the two daises are also good at mingling. Others not so much. But that shouldn’t stop them from standing out by Walmart, Villa’s Market, Safeway, Garrett’s and other high-traffic areas handing out informational pamphlets and even masks to many in this community who don’t seem to get it.
What a powerful message to their constituents that would be. Maybe our community’s hands are tied in some ways, but it doesn’t preclude some meaningful action by those we elected to lead our local government.
We all know that an ounce of prevention equals a pound of cure. We can beat this thing.
(Coppola is publisher of the Nogales International. Contact him at publisher@nogalesintrnational.com.)