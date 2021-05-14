Law enforcement has a huge presence in Santa Cruz County. Because we are on the border with Mexico, we likely are among the communities with the most officers per capita in the United States. All these folks work to make this the safe community that we enjoy. We shouldn’t take that for granted.
Instead, let’s give a shout-out to these men and women who work for the Nogales Police Department, Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, Border Patrol, Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Union Pacific Railroad Police, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Arizona Department of Transportation State Troopers, the Drug Enforcement Administration and any others I may have missed.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said recently, “I am constantly inspired by the extraordinary courage and dedication with which members of law enforcement act each day, putting their lives on the line to make our communities safer.”
President John F. Kennedy first proclaimed Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week in 1962. Peace Officers Memorial Day, which falls on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.
I was inspired when I saw the photo in the NI last week of Ricardo Nord putting up a sign on behalf of ADOT commemorating Sgt. Manuel Tapia. All of the negativity about policing that we hear these days simply dissipated. Manny and I enjoyed a great working relationship and I respected him tremendously.
Tapia was shot on Jan. 7, 1991 by an 18-year-old drug runner whom he had pulled over on North Grand Avenue while working on a surveillance operation as head of the Santa Cruz County Attorney’s Metro Task Force. He died the next morning.
I recall trying to make sense of losing Manny over a load of marijuana. There’s a tendency to follow that logic especially now that attitudes have changed nearly 180 degrees about pot.
But I quickly check myself, refusing to minimize his sacrifice. His death means much more to us. It told the kingpins and their toadies just how far our local lawmen are willing go to defend our community. The ultimate sacrifice, as they say.
Then we read in the NI about the recent heart-wrenching ceremony for Jesus Manuel “Chuy” Cordova who was shot in the line of duty on April 27, 2018 by a 28-year-old dirtbag who went on a senseless crime spree that day.
Cordova had responded to a report of a carjacking. He followed the suspected vehicle into the Villa’s Market parking lot. The 28-year-old coward got out of the stolen vehicle while it was still moving and opened fire with an AR-15 rifle before Cordova could even exit the patrol car.
Tapia’s killer was dispensed with by another lawman who shot him dead that fateful night in 1991 and Cordova’s murderer avoided a possible death penalty by subsequently pleading guilty to first-degree murder as well as an array of other charges. He was sentenced to three life terms in prison, plus another 119.5 years.
Attorney General Garland said, referring to lawmen across the country, “We know that not a single day, nor a single week, is enough to recognize your service and sacrifice.” In the cases of Tapia and Cordova, justice was served in one form or another, but it didn’t bring back these officers.
I am glad that we, as a community, honor them by at least keeping their memory alive and showing appreciation when we can to law enforcement officers out there risking their lives every day.
(Coppola is publisher of the Nogales International. He can be reached at publisher@nogalesinternational.com)