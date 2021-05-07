With pandemic-related restrictions loosening up, some of us are once again enjoying dining out. And so my wife and I did a little restaurant hopping on Saturday.
I won’t call any place out, unless the experience was good. Instead, I’d like to plant a constructive seed, both as a consumer and former restaurateur: Be good to your customers; they pay your wages.
We started out at a restaurant in Nogales where we met a guest for adult beverages. We had to find our own table. A server came out soon enough as did the first two rounds, but then she went MIA. We discussed ordering apps and possibly one more round. But we ended up cashing out. That was one revenue opportunity lost. If that’s how they treat other customers, I’m sure it adds up.
Irene and I then drove north to a place in Tubac. We asked for an Irish Mule and our server said, “I don’t know what that is.” That’s OK. Not everyone does and maybe she was new to the gig. So I suggested she ask someone tending the bar. Nobody knew nor could they bother to Google it. Not complicated: It’s made with ginger beer, lime juice and Irish whiskey. Don’t have ginger beer? Use ginger ale. No biggie. We settled for a coffee and lemonade.
The fun wasn’t over. We asked for burgers with avocado slices. But we should have left at, “We do have fresh avocado, but we only use it to make guac.” That contrasts with our experience at the Steak Out in Sonoita a couple of weeks ago. The server there informed us that they do not normally serve fresh avocado slices, but then dashed over to the store and bought us one. She didn’t even charge us for it, but she got a great tip.
Meanwhile back in Tubac, there we were ready to nosh on chips, salsa and guacamole. But the chips had no salt and the guacamole had even less. You guessed it; no salt on the table and no server around.
The kitchen is open to the dining room and just a few feet from where we were. I asked the kitchen helper who called the cook. Both seemed perturbed at my inquiry. So the cook says, “You have to ask your server,” to which I responded that there were no servers around. “Well, we don’t have salt here,” he said, which explained the bland appetizers. As I walked away, I overheard him tell his assistant that I had been disrespectful. I kept my cool.
I proceeded to the front counter where a young woman finally produced sticky plastic salt and pepper shakers. It was the last straw. We informed the clerk that we would be leaving and to charge us for the apps and drinks.
Just then, our hamburgers – cooked by the same guy who said I disrespected him – came out. The server and the fellow at the counter were nice and apologetic and told us to take the food home. No charge. But I’m a believer in never pissing off the person who cooks my food. We gave the server five bucks and left.
We were starving by then so we drove to Habanero’s. They close at 8 p.m. and it was already 7:15 p.m. So I asked if we weren’t too late. The hostess shook her head and graciously welcomed us in. The server soon showed up and everything went off without a hitch. It was a breath of fresh air. In fact, we ate out on the patio – and tipped well. We will be back.
(Coppola is publisher of the Nogales International. Contact him at publisher@nogalesinternational.com.)