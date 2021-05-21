Meeting our first granddaughter last week brought unimaginable joy.
This little one gave us a scare when she entered this world prematurely in December. Her due date was in January, but she was not about to miss out on the 2020 fun. She’s been busy playing catch-up and has blossomed from a tiny tangled hair scrunchie with eyes and limbs to an aww-worthy baby who can reduce to mush the hardest of hearts.
She was the driving force behind a trip to San Angelo, Texas, a town I had never had any interest in until my oldest son was stationed there recently for U.S. Navy training. I’m glad we went.
Like any city founded in the 1800s, it has its fair share of problems. Downtown has suffered the fate of many a main street in America fighting for its life. But we learned that instead of dwelling on the cons, many folks there just focus on what is good.
One of those is the Concho River, a gem that runs through San Angelo with a large stretch that has been landscaped and beautified due in large part to donations from foundations, corporations and individuals.
Along the river bank is the Kids Kingdom Park, meant to mimic a midlevel castle. According to our host at the visitors center, city leaders turned away bids from architects from far and wide. They instead tapped into unlimited imaginations, allowing school kids to design it. Consequently, it features a rocket ship and a train. Go figure. It’s always bustling and families travel hundreds of miles to enjoy it.
The city has a motel tax used expressly for tourism purposes rather than going into the city’s general fund. Mayor Brenda Gunter, recently elected to a second four-year term, is working to boost infrastructure and revitalization.
“It’s all about leadership,” she told a local news outlet. “It’s all about people buying into our strategy to create economic development opportunities which will lead to job growth and wage growth and the city will improve.” The success she seeks, and to an impressive extent has found, is not only premised on dollars, but on intangibles such as a strong sense of community and vision.
We stayed at a place called Old Central Firehouse Bed & Brew. It was built in 1929 and remained in use until 1976. The couple that recently flipped it is actually from Tucson and her mother worked at the Walgreens in Green Valley back in the day. They poured a lot of blood, sweat and tears into the bed and breakfast and adjoining pizzeria that features a tap room with 24 varieties of beer.
When we told locals where we were lodging, there were no envious crabs wanting to pull them down. They instead wished the couple well in their endeavor and expressed appreciation for helping to keep downtown vibrant. What a refreshing vibe.
Like San Angelo, wool production is slowly but surely undergoing revitalization in the United States. The city is the former wool capital of the world and will soon be home to the largest lab that can service the entire nation’s commercial wool-testing needs. So, scattered across the city is a colorful herd of fiberglass sheep that has become a symbol of San Angelo as well as a popular tourist prop. Since 2007, more than 100 sponsors have ponied up $1,600 (plus an artists’ fee and mounting expenses). Proceeds go to Downtown San Angelo, Inc., a non-profit akin to our Nogales Community Development.
All this and more reenergized my outlook on the untapped possibilities for our own hometown, which will be the subject of a future column.
(Coppola is publisher of the Nogales International. He can be reached at publisher@nogalesinternational.com.)