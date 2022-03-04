Life is not all beer and Skittles, and we don’t expect the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors to always get along. In fact, it’s preferable that they disagree with each other from time to time, and then practice the art of diplomacy or brinksmanship on behalf of the people in their districts that they are elected to represent.
We see too little of that and too much kumbaya among the supervisors at these board huddles. So the portion of the meeting last week regarding funds that may become available for a couple of soccer fields was refreshing; democracy in action.
As NI reporter Angela Gervasi pointed out, the grant hasn’t even been awarded yet, but sparks were flying anyway. Yeah, it got tense, but kudos to District 3 Supervisor Bruce Bracker for sticking up for his constituents and fighting to have the fields built at Calabasas Park. And kudos also to District 2 Supervisor Rudy Molera for stating his opposition effectively and winning the tussle to have Damon Park, located in his district, determined as the better option. Optimally, the public should have been given better notice about the study session so there could have been more community participation. But that didn’t happen.
The vote ended up 2-1 in favor of Damon Park after District 1 Supervisor Manny Ruiz tried unsuccessfully to win consensus among his two colleagues on the dais and voted with Molera. He gets a “B” for effort, and I’m being generous. Ruiz ruined his chance at an “A” when he said, “I don’t want this board to become dysfunctional. I don’t want us to be adversarial.”
His U.S. History teacher at Nogales High School was spinning in his grave. Ruiz’s nature is perfectly suited for getting votes at election time and his inclination to maintain harmony is a good thing. But he needs to understand that it is not dysfunctional to be adversarial when it comes to governing the county.
Think back on the sandbox you used to play in as a child, Mr. Ruiz. Everybody doesn’t have to get along. In fact, the more discussion among elected officials who disagree with each other, the better – as long as it occurs within the parameters of mutual respect.
The best leadership emerges from open dialogue no matter how intense. And anybody who gets offended easily should find a different gig because they are not doing their constituents any favors.
Do you want to know what is dysfunctional? It’s this twisted over-the-top notion of correctness that has politicians at all levels tiptoeing around important issues to the point where they’re paralyzed, straddling fences, fearful of going on the record about anything with the press and their constituents.
Let it all hang out, we say, and may the best articulated ideas win.
This is the type of interaction we would like to see from the Nogales mayor and council if they ever take up the subject of a different kind of park. Remember the dog park in Meadow Hills that they promised two years ago? There were some pooches wagging their tails at the time who are now quite upset. But we digress. Inaction by City Hall is a subject for another day.
(Coppola is publisher of the Nogales International.)