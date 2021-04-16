I was grateful and proud to update the Santa Cruz Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of Southern Arizona on Monday about our new reporting initiative, “Voces Calladas, Out from the Shadows,” and introduce them to reporter Lidia Terrazas, whom we recently hired for the project.
They are among the initial financial supporters for this endeavor to preserve the Nogales International’s legacy of local journalism. It is part of a wider initiative by the Local Media Association and the Seattle Times to mentor people at news outlets across the country in philanthropic fundraising to confront increasing financial challenges to our industry.
Our reporting through this project is premised on highlighting obstacles that some residents, particularly monolingual Spanish speakers, confront when it comes to public conversations around critical issues such as quality of life, economy, infrastructure and healthcare. This is particularly poignant with the pandemic upon us, and now, the immigration influx that may have repercussions at the local level.
Lidia hit the ground running, filing a 1,670-word piece (that also ran in Spanish) on how the pandemic has stifled public participation in local government. In particular, she pointed out that the City of Nogales eliminated the “Call to the Public” as part of its regular meeting agendas, opting for a more cumbersome process of submitting written questions that were then vetted for discussion.
“Since the system was implemented, the outside voices heard at city meetings have been those of people invited to attend and speak, such as contractors and legal counsel,” Terrazas reported. “That means that grassroots citizen input has been absent from official discussions on matters such as the annexation of areas outside city limits, municipal policy on delinquent utility bills, local regulation of recreational marijuana and the city’s responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, including restrictions and protocols that affect residents on a daily basis.”
Among those she interviewed was Paul Lewis, associate professor at the School of Politics and Global Studies at Arizona State University, who said eliminating the call to the public can have lasting effects. “People who are already inclined to be disillusioned or mistrustful or think that politics is just not for them, this may alienate them even a little bit more,” Lewis said.
The message apparently resonated with Mayor Arturo Garino, who announced a few days after the article was published that “We will allow people to … present whatever they want to present on call to the public. I know there’s quite a few residents that do have something they want to say to the community especially on certain items that we put on the agenda. So let’s offer that opportunity for the residents of Nogales.”
On Tuesday, when the city clerk sent out an agenda for a special session of the mayor and council on Wednesday evening, “Call to the Public” was back on the agenda.
I would call that a win in our effort to expose barriers that alienate some of our residents, many of whom have unique life and cultural experiences that can make this a richer, more vibrant community.
We have enough money collected to pay Lidia for six months. But we are in a fundraising mode to extend the length of this position for at least two years. Please consider donating. Thank you to those who have already helped. We have received anywhere from $20 to $15,000 in contributions. Every penny counts.
Send tax-deductible donations to Community Foundation of Southern Arizona, 5049 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite 201, Tucson, AZ 85711, Attention: Nogales International: Voces Calladas. To make an online donation, please go to https://cfsaz.org/give/your-fund/. Under Fund Name type in “Nogales International: Voces Calladas.”
