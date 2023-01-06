I think it’s important for a community newspaper like the Nogales International to include an opinion page. It provides a town square of sorts for community members to express ourselves, whether in editorials, guest opinions or letters to the editor.
Due to economic realities and staffing challenges, it has become increasingly hard for the opinion page to be that vibrant community forum. We only run one opinion page per week, for example.
As a cost-savings measure, many newspapers have resorted to using syndicated columnists who focus on either state or national issues. We at times borrow columns that are written for our sister papers, but generally, this seems to be a turn-off. We have found that we elicit stronger engagement when op-eds are written by NI staff, local residents or community leaders, and when letters come from our readership.
In general, the NI shies away from press releases or stories that do not have at least an indirect connection to our community. Our readers appreciate that because they can get national and state news on multiple other platforms and sources. Your local newspaper is the sole source of local information.
I don’t always find time to write in this space, and one of our readers tells me that if he doesn’t see my Publisher’s Notes, he won’t read the opinion page at all. That’s flattering, if a bit extreme, but I think his point is to reinforce this idea that our opinion page should feature people who work or live in – and understand – our community.
Ultimately, by keeping the focus local, the opinion page plays at least some part in reinforcing trust in our publication and reducing the divisiveness that is so common these days.
We fully understand that we compete with social media. We have seen that the number of letters to the editor we receive has diminished over the past few years as more folks opt for posting their thoughts and opinions online for that quick buzz of external validation and sense of connectedness. Opinions and letters submitted to a newspaper, on the other hand, have to pass scrutiny of the editor. We never knowingly allow something to be published that is not factual, is obscene or casts unfair aspersions on others. Not only that, our policy is to verify who the author is and where he or she lives. There is no content by anonymous cowards on our pages. (We can’t always control what appears on our social media pages, however.)
A huge thank you to those who live and/or work in the community and contributed op-eds or letters to the editor in 2022. I hope I don’t miss anyone, but they include:
