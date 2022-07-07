I came away with an empty feeling after sitting through the Nogales candidates’ forum on Wednesday, June 29. I thought it was hunger pangs so I ate beef jerky and pork rinds I had in my truck. That didn’t help.
Those council and mayoral candidates who had the decency and respect for the community to attend the forum sponsored by the chamber of commerce and WeServ Santa Cruz County, surely have good intentions beyond obtaining the ego boost, healthcare benefits and multiple junkets afforded by the job. But frankly, I heard very little substance as far as tackling serious challenges that confront our community – poverty, lack of affordable housing, the disappearance of locally owned businesses and a declining quality of life.
Some traditional levers were brought up such as tax incentives, improving infrastructure, forming public/private collaborations, hiring a planner and annexation. But nobody brought up “Vision 2020: City of Nogales General Plan,” which builds on the previous general plan of 2011 as well as the State Historic Preservation Office Design Charrette conducted a year earlier.
That charrette brought together planners, architects, and others from around the state. Among the leaders was Will Bruder, who came to Arizona with the late Paolo Soleri, the visionary architect who had a lifelong commitment to research and experimentation in design and town planning.
During the final presentation, Bruder told several local residents who participated in the charrette, “Your traditions and history have inspired us. You as a people with the passion! You have a place worth reinventing! You have a great challenge, but the economic challenges of our time can combine with the new hope of our time to restore and rebirth Ambos Nogales to the magical place of your memories. We wish you luck and give you our confidence.”
Sure, we live in a different reality than in 2010, but the general plan has been updated and basic ideas for building a better future are all in there. Not having heard any of the candidates even reference it, I wonder if we are not ultimately betraying Bruder’s confidence. What I heard during the forum was a focus on narrow issues in a vacuum and, I fear, a failure to grasp the wider understanding of our community’s tremendous potential.
Others, seem to clearly understand this, including the impressive lineup of those who joined Bruder during the charrette, such as the late Nils Urman, who founded NCD and who helped coordinate the event; Leonor Hernandez Spencer, an architect with Westlake Reed Leskosky in Phoenix; James Garrison, Arizona State Historic Preservation officer; Bob Frankenberger, an architect with the Arizona State Parks; Eric Vondy, of the State Historic Preservation Office; Michael Dollin, principal with Urban Earth Designs in Phoenix; Dan Hoffman, a professor of architecture at Arizona State University; Ken Anderson, senior associate at RNL Design in Phoenix; Gabriel Diaz Montemayor, assistant professor of landscape architecture at ASU; Adriana Ramos Hinojos, architect with Labor Studio in Tempe; Ethan Lay of Will Bruder + Partners LTD in Phoenix; Lisa Henderson of the Arizona Department of Commerce; and Glenn Schlottman, Arizona Office of Tourism.
“Vision 2020: City of Nogales General Plan” is a must read if you are running for city office.
(Coppola is publisher of the Nogales International.)