“Forever Now” is an inspirational song dedicated by Michael Bublé to his children in which he tells them, “I’m always gonna lift you up and I’m never gonna let you down.” It captures the sentiment that our kids need all of the love and encouragement we can give them so that they can grow strong and self-confident.
We at the Nogales International and the Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun try to do our part with our annual AZ19 Most Influential Youth awards ceremony. We celebrate all kinds of achievers – volunteers, scholarship winners and innovators, and even those who perform big and small acts of kindness in their communities or neighborhoods. We want to cheer them on as they head into the future to one day become leaders.
Kids, you can nominate yourself or a family member.
Also, include a few lines about why the nominee is among the AZ-19 Influential Youths; What do they do that makes them such a terrific part of our community? We’re looking for ages, kindergarten through senior year of high school.
We’ll dig in and do more research. Nominations are open through April 9.
The nominee doesn’t necessarily have to be high-profile in the community, at school, or do work that touches hundreds of lives – though we’d welcome those, too. But let’s not overlook the everyday students, younger and older, who make others’ lives better through big acts and small.
Maybe it’s a knack for welcoming new kids at school, helping others with homework, or lending a hand to their elderly neighbors.
We’ll honor the winners at a breakfast scheduled for Saturday, May 6.
Anyone interested in helping out the cause, we have sponsorships available. Please call me for more information at (520) 619-0224, or email me. We look forward to hearing from you and honoring our young people!