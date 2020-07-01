July 14 will see the Nogales International return to a twice-weekly distribution for its paid customers. From that day on, the newspaper will be in mailboxes and at our regular distribution points on Tuesdays and Fridays. Our website will continue in all its vigor 24/7 every day of the year.
Our subscribers will not see a rate increase.
Throughout its 95-year history since being founded by Craig Pottinger, Sr., the NI has responded to changing economic conditions by adjusting the frequency and paper size of the print edition, as well as adopting various digital models.
This pandemic and the resulting financial challenges have forced us once again to self-evaluate our business model and pivot, with the ultimate goal of preserving journalism for our readers and advertisers in Nogales and Santa Cruz County.
I am proud to report that, unlike countless other newspapers across the country, our print circulation has remained steady year-over-year. Not only that, digital subscriptions continue to rise. Between the print and our online platforms, we have never had a larger audience.
However, our advertising revenue has shrunk by more than 30 percent, which will force us to reduce the distribution of our free Wednesday product known as the PowerPak from 20,700 copies to 12,000 copies that will be distributed only to the most concentrated residential areas of the city and the county.
Effective July 15, the PowerPak will be solely an advertising “shopper.” It will no longer contain news stories and other content produced by our hard-working editorial staff. All local news and information will be reserved for our paid Tuesday and Friday editions.
Thank you to all of our subscribers and advertisers. We ask for your critical and continued support so that we may remain sustainable.
What do you get in return? Reliable news. Seventy-three percent of Americans say they trust their local paper. We are truly an essential business in our community. Our extensive in-depth coverage of the local effects of the pandemic is a prime example. People want to be in the know and there is no better source than the NI.
Don’t let Nogales become another news desert among a growing number of communities that have lost their papers. Support local journalism. Go to www.nogalesinternational.com/site/forms/subscription_services, or call (520) 415-1841. For advertising, call (520) 415-1830.
(Coppola is publisher of the Nogales International. Contact him at publisher@nogalesinternational.com.)