City Hall is broken. Yes, they keep our water potable and running and our toilets flushing. They pave a few streets and keep our parks fairly clean. But our future as a municipality is fuzzy. Vision keeps on knockin’ but it can’t come in.

Yet somehow, politicians proclaim they want Nogales to be a desirable destination for new businesses. Surprisingly, we have some new shops opening up anyway. But that has more to do with our floating population of Mexican shoppers than politicians demonstrating any acumen for providing better opportunities or incentives.



Tags

Load comments