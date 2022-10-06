City Hall is broken. Yes, they keep our water potable and running and our toilets flushing. They pave a few streets and keep our parks fairly clean. But our future as a municipality is fuzzy. Vision keeps on knockin’ but it can’t come in.
Yet somehow, politicians proclaim they want Nogales to be a desirable destination for new businesses. Surprisingly, we have some new shops opening up anyway. But that has more to do with our floating population of Mexican shoppers than politicians demonstrating any acumen for providing better opportunities or incentives.
We learned last week that more than $3.35 million in federal COVID-
19 relief funds will be available to spend in January – basically free money to the city. The money, distributed through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, can be spent on infrastructure, public health, staffing and tourism.
One would have expected that the mayor and council would have been working with staff and directors to hammer out a few options since they got word of the funding months ago. Instead, at a study session on Wednesday, Sept. 28, we learned the elected officials really have no clue where to begin. Why? Because they’ve spent the last several months on petty politicking and things like going after Mayor-elect Jorge Maldonado for some unpaid sewer bills and pursuing an annexation pipe dream.
It’s time to wake up, do the responsible thing and ensure that the remaining ARPA funds are used for what they were intended. They have three short months.
To his credit, the city’s Development Director Samuel Paz at least offered some spaghetti to throw up on the walls to see what sticks. Some of the ARPA money, Paz suggested, could fund a broadband project for downtown Nogales – something he asserted would help increase tourism.
“This is a big conversation that’s been happening in most downtowns in the Southwest,” Paz said. “People want a good signal, they want a fast signal. They want to be able to take a picture of their tacos and put it on Instagram.” Other ideas for the city’s revitalization included better sidewalks, more signage and Incentives for developers – like a discount for companies interested in building multi-unit housing.
In a tentative proposal, Paz floated the idea of using the ARPA funds to create two new city staff positions; an economic development coordinator and a public information officer. By employing an economic development director, Paz said, the city could sharpen its focus on growing local businesses and revitalizing the downtown corridor.
Councilman Saulo Bonilla demonstrated he has no real idea of the scope of work of an economic development coordinator. “That’s a fancy name. I imagine that this person is going to be in charge of getting grants?”
“Personally, I don’t think it’s a good idea to spend all this money when I think most of the directors are pretty good at getting grants themselves,” Bonilla said. “I know for a fact that nothing’s going to come out of this.”
The second position Paz proposed involved the hiring of a public information officer – someone who could run the city’s social media and manage communication with the media and the public. “We need somebody to create a social media account, do the Facebook, do the Instagram, really celebrate our victories,” Paz said. That idea also fell flat with the council.
Meanwhile, it’s what other progressive communities have embraced. Social media provides effective ways for governments to communicate the value they provide to their residents. It offers cities a platform to serve audiences with useful and detailed information and opportunities. It’s one way to reach the masses beyond the little silo that city politicians have created for themselves.
But Councilman Joe Diaz has decided online content creation and management is unnecessary. He and his colleagues on the dais have it all figured out, he thinks. “We all do that with our little phones here,” Diaz said, gesturing toward his cellphone. “We all do it. I don’t see a need to put in a person in doing social media, ‘cause we all do it.”
Lord help our little community because our elected officials don’t seem to have a clue.
(Coppola is publisher of the Nogales International.)