For the past year, nearly all of us have been consumed with worries about COVID-19, economic woes and politics. But let’s not forget about our youth, whose education has been disrupted, time with friends taken away and opportunities to grow through extracurricular activities have been canceled or curtailed.
The Nogales International and the Green Valley News-Sun would like to honor young people who have come through a difficult year yet still contributed in a positive way to their community.
We struck a chord three years ago when we unveiled AZ-19 Region Most Influential People awards. It recognizes those who help hold our communities together. We honored business owners, coaches, mentors, moms and dads — anybody who made a difference from Nogales, Green Valley, Sahuarita and Patagonia.
Now, we’re expanding the idea and are looking forward to presenting the AZ19 award to “influential youths.”
It’s simple to get the nominations process rolling. Just send us the name, email address and phone number of your nominee. Include their parent/guardian names and contact information, the age of the nominee and where they attend school. (Yes, you can nominate yourself or a family member.) Also, include a line or two about why the nominee is among the AZ-19 Influential Youths: What do they do that makes them such a terrific part of our community? We’re looking for ages kindergarten through senior year of high school.
We’ll dig in and do more research. Deadline to nominate somebody is March 29.
Send your nominations to me at publisher@nogalesinternational.com.
Remember, the nominee doesn’t necessarily have to be high profile in the community or have touched hundreds of lives — though we’d welcome those, too. But let’s not overlook the everyday kids who make others’ lives better.
We are collaborating with our local school districts and we plan to honor the winners this spring – more to come on that. Chambers of commerce in Green Valley, Tubac and Nogales are helping out with the voting. Of course there are costs involved and we have sponsorship opportunities available; I can answer any questions you may have.
(Coppola is publisher of the Nogales International.)