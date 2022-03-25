Today’s edition of the NI includes our annual special publication “Shining Stars of Santa Cruz County,” which recognizes some of the people making a positive difference in their communities. And whether it be volunteering, scholarships, big and small acts of kindness in their communities, it is incumbent upon us to also encourage our youth and cheer them on as they head into the future to one day become leaders.
The Nogales International and the Green Valley News/Sun once again are honoring young people with our AZ19 Influential Youths awards – the second year we’ve done this.
Throughout the pandemic, our kids have shown resilience, flexibility and endurance and deserve a round of applause. Every one of them. The pandemic has upended almost every aspect of their lives – education, social interactions, sports, everything. Yet, they hang in there.
We’d like to put a face on these young people, and we need your help.
It’s simple to get the nominations process rolling. Just send us the name, email address and phone number of your nominee. Include their parent/guardian names and contact information, the age of the nominee and where they attend school. Kids, you can nominate yourself or a family member.
Also, include a few lines about why the nominee is among the AZ-19 Influential Youths – what do they do that makes them such a terrific part of our community? We’re looking for ages kindergarten through senior year of high school.
We’ll dig in and do more research. Nominations are open through April 10.
The nominee doesn’t necessarily have to be high-profile in the community, at school, or do work that touches hundreds of lives – though we’d welcome those, too. But let’s not overlook the everyday students, younger and older, who make others’ lives better through big acts and small.
Maybe it’s a knack for welcoming new kids at school, helping others with homework, or lending a hand to their elderly neighbors.
We’ll honor the winners at a breakfast May 7. We have sponsorships available – I can answer any questions at the email listed above.
We look forward to hearing from you and honoring our young people!