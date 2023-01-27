As boomers often do, I was reminiscing about our pre-internet world and it occurred to me that while our modern conveniences are “far out,” there are some aspects of our past that definitely enriched our generation’s lives.

Ironically, what spurred my nostalgia was a blend of modern and old technology that comprised a 1960s Polaroid photo that my sister sent over via text. It shows my four older siblings frolicking in the yard of our home on Arroyo Boulevard and mom spraying them with the hose. We didn’t have a pool or nearby water park. In the picture, my mother’s smile is epic and the photo itself exudes happiness.



