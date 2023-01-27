As boomers often do, I was reminiscing about our pre-internet world and it occurred to me that while our modern conveniences are “far out,” there are some aspects of our past that definitely enriched our generation’s lives.
Ironically, what spurred my nostalgia was a blend of modern and old technology that comprised a 1960s Polaroid photo that my sister sent over via text. It shows my four older siblings frolicking in the yard of our home on Arroyo Boulevard and mom spraying them with the hose. We didn’t have a pool or nearby water park. In the picture, my mother’s smile is epic and the photo itself exudes happiness.
Unfortunately, quality play time with our parents was a rare commodity for us younger siblings as mom and dad busied themselves with their work and community, all while raising eight children. But it made us stronger and more self-reliant. We formed alliances with other kids on the block, most of whom were in the same boat, and we did it without social media!
They included, but were not limited to, Hector De La Riva, the Gonzalez boys, Tony and Tino Corona and Chucky Fain on Plum Street; George Borrego on Sonoita; Guillermo Monrreal, William Real and the Watson kids on lower Walnut Street; Harold, whose last name fails me, who lived in the Bowman Hotel; and our cousins, the Schmidts, who moved into a house on Quarry Street from New Jersey and had to quickly assimilate. (No need for hockey sticks in these parts.)
Hector’s cousin, Ramon, was a badass who frequently came down from his home up by La Capilla in Nogales, Sonora, and he became our resident bike mechanic and customizer. By trial and error (YouTube did not exist), he learned the craft. He could take apart and rebuild the hub of a rear wheel in no time with ease. No job seemed too difficult to tackle. He helped us install banana seats, sissy bars and convert bikes into choppers. He was a proud master painter, and if the coat on the frame showed any signs of drips or trapped dust, he would strip the area or have us strip it to the metal, sand and repaint. We learned a lot. I can confidently tear apart and rebuild a regular bike to this day.
We would peddle around town and pretend we were flying or riding motorcycles, weaving in and out of traffic, popping wheelies and “drifting.” After all, there were no computer games tethering us inside our homes. The danger was real, not simulated. Yet there was not one snowflake in the bunch. I remember my buddy Claudio Pierson got nailed by a car near the Americana and broke his leg. No, he was not wearing a helmet, Karen. But fortunately, he’s always been a little hard-headed. The Western Auto Store or Pulliam’s Bike Shop probably didn’t even carry helmets.
Saturday mornings were reserved for watching cartoons. But mom would kick us out by midmorning if we hadn’t already left.
My brother Art erected a basketball hoop in the backyard that drew kids from around town to play for hours on end. After school, you might find us playing ball at the old Nogales High School (Pierson) field or crawling around the hills and rocks near our neighborhood.
I feel sad for kids these days who spend way too much time on their consuls or phones playing in virtual worlds. Technology is great, but there should be a balance of outdoor activities to develop social and survival skills that help toughen them up and prepare them for the real world.