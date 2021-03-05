Had it not been for a story in the Nogales International, I would venture to say that most residents of the Rio Rico and Nogales Suburban fire districts would be in the dark about plans to jointly operate the fire departments, with the notion of eventually merging the two (“RRFD to take over operations at Nogales Suburban,” Feb. 23).
This is par for the course in Santa Cruz County, where many residents are disengaged from the decision-making process and local government officials like it that way.
It is difficult to discern from one article, but it sounds like Nogales Suburban Chief Carlos Parra, who has been at the helm for decades, is preparing to retire and hand over the reins to another department rather than allowing for an election. A merger could be a good thing. But as it stands we don’t really know.
Parra is not a publicity hound by any stretch, which is fine. But when he is increasingly placing the lives and properties of his constituents in the hands of a neighboring fire district, this should be a very transparent and inclusive process.
A merger would require the vote of the people in both districts, but the joint operation agreement they have entered requires only a pact between the two departments. Is this a backhanded way to eventually merge when RRFD is so embedded that it no longer makes sense for Nogales Suburban to remain a separate entity?
And what of the Rio Rico district residents? Does their opinion count?
Michael Carlson, an RRFD governing board member, told the NI that the two districts have been exploring the idea of merging for several years. He said RRFD has been responding to a large portion of the Nogales Suburban calls, especially medical emergencies. They even hired a merger consultant, but “officials decided it wasn’t time for such a big step,” according to the article.
For having been exploring the idea for several years, surprisingly little information was provided about how this might affect the districts operationally or financially. Parra said the agreement will benefit the current personnel at Nogales Suburban. What does that mean? Parra won’t even tell the public how many employees he has. He did tell us he plans to retire, but not when.
Thankfully, we learned Nogales Suburban residents won’t get a rate increase in their secondary property tax under this agreement, but that’s only because they are already taxed to the maximum allowed by the state. Will the agreement produce any savings that could ultimately result in reduced tax levy?
Ambulance and medical services, we’re told, will be improved. How so? Will response times be cut? More EMTs? Quien sabe.
RRFD Chief Adam Amezaga said that the plan is to “up-staff” both NSFD stations with nine to 12 part-time employees, something Parra has apparently struggled to do because staffers “opt to leave for other districts that offer a full-time schedule.” What will happen under the joint agreement that will change this reality?
There are just too many questions and uncertainties in what should be an open process with input from the public. If it all makes sense, then explain it to constituents who pay for those two districts to operate in the first place. Don’t take them for granted.
