I spend an inordinate amount of time listening, discussing and worrying about the war in Ukraine, the divisiveness in our country, political actors acting up at the state level and how regressively many of our local leaders lead.

The uncertainty of the economy and climate change have me in a constant state of anxiety and the relentless transitional nature of the newspaper industry keeps me up at night. During the day, my thoughts and time are consumed mostly by my job and maintaining the Nogales International as a sustainable business and local news source that founder Craig Pottinger, Sr. would be proud of. I can’t remember a time since I started in this business in 1985 when things were stable for very long. I get bored easily, so in a way, that’s good.



