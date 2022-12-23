I spend an inordinate amount of time listening, discussing and worrying about the war in Ukraine, the divisiveness in our country, political actors acting up at the state level and how regressively many of our local leaders lead.
The uncertainty of the economy and climate change have me in a constant state of anxiety and the relentless transitional nature of the newspaper industry keeps me up at night. During the day, my thoughts and time are consumed mostly by my job and maintaining the Nogales International as a sustainable business and local news source that founder Craig Pottinger, Sr. would be proud of. I can’t remember a time since I started in this business in 1985 when things were stable for very long. I get bored easily, so in a way, that’s good.
Change is inevitable and I try to keep up. So I love being around energetic, progressive-thinking, impatient young people and I am fortunate to have several of them around me. Their minds and hearts are still generally clean slates. They don’t balk at questioning some of my archaic “boomer” thinking which at times sends me into an agitated tirade until we find common ground. But like affordable housing in Nogales, that’s sometimes hard property to come by.
December is my “birth-month” and I become more acutely aware that Father Time is robbing me minute by minute. I rarely have time to pause and reflect to be creative in resolving life’s challenges or even appreciate my blessings. I’m at the mercy of a relentless current like a Smart car swept away by a flash flood.
Ultimately my home life and my family are my refuge and a blessing that fuel me daily. There I can tune out and recharge my batteries. But is this all there is? I say, hell no! I’m 61 and not done.
My wife and I have a life list and we fully intend to check off every item … or die trying. Topping that list is spending quality time with our children and grandchildren and some ambitious travel plans abroad as well as every U.S. state. We want to take in Eagles and Cowboys home games and take in some games at Dodger Stadium. I want to go spend time and party with my siblings and friends and my two brothers from different mothers who live in Florida and Cuernavaca.
Then there are more simple things like assembling that small block model engine that’s been sitting on a shelf forever; writing in the journal my son gave me to help the grandkids get to know me better; do some damage with the power washer gifted me three years ago but, like a drone my wife gave me before we were married, still sits in its original box. I used to love to target practice and hunt and can’t wait to get back to that. I even gave my wife a beautiful recurve bow a few birthdays ago hoping that would inspire us to get out more. We’ve used it once, not counting that time she shot a hole in the garage door while I was in the vicinity – accidentally, she says.
Our garden is currently overgrown with wilting and frozen plants which triggers more stress. I keep buying books and can’t seem to finish reading any of them. I want to remodel the guest bedroom into a study/craft room. And I want to do more baking and cooking using our kitchen gadgets and multiple implements of destruction we have amassed over the years. Then there are those time when I just want to chill with our cat, sip on some Irish whiskey and do absolutely nothing. And what is wrong with that?
Like I said, I still have some trips around the sun left in me, but I once heard someone say, “We don’t have time; we make time.” That may actually mean slowing down the clock to enjoy all these things in life before my stiff body is jetted one day from this Spaceship Earth.