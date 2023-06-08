The Nogales International is not the darling within the local political and bureaucratic set, especially lately. Someone even put up a sign briefly at a popular eatery on a recent morning that read: “Local politicians welcome; local reporters, not so much.” That’s OK. If we were beloved by everyone and not pissing off others, it would only mean we aren’t doing our job.
And our job is made tougher at times by some of these same people. It’s hilarious how certain local bureaucrats go into cat-and-mouse mode when we look into something that may be awry. All that does is raise our suspicions and our determination to get to the bottom of things, no matter how long it takes.
Meanwhile, these characters delay and make us jump through hoops by either outright ignoring our phone calls and emails or requiring that we file public records requests. For example, we recently had to submit a records request for a report from the consultant who reviewed the mayor’s credit card charges, even though the matter was openly discussed by the council and former City Manager Edward Dickie and was voted on in a public meeting. There was something else discussed and decided at that meeting: that a review would be done on all departments’ spending.
“The whole city,” Dickie said at an April 5 meeting. “Not just the mayor’s department, but all of ours, just to make sure we’re on the up-and-up.” When we asked the whereabouts of the rest of the spending reviews, City Attorney Jose Luis Machado developed amnesia even though he was sitting right next to Dickie on the dais the day the vote went down. “I am not aware of any other audit being requested or done,” he told an NI reporter when she asked for that information.
After several follow-up questions to the city’s finance and managerial departments, newly-appointed Acting City Manager Roy Bermudez told the NI an audit of the city’s remaining credit cards was still on the way. Apparently, the mayor’s review was to appease Councilman Saulo Bonilla, a holdout from the previous administration who has not been a great supporter of Maldonado. This all started when Bonilla smelled something fishy and requested that the mayor’s credit card expenses, in particular, be examined. Ultimately, his hunch proved to be on the money, so to speak. Not one mayor in recent history has blown through so much dough in such little time – to the tune of $17,203 in four months, according to a consultants’ report. And, several of those transactions raised red flags for the consultants.
Bermudez brought clarity as to the delay. “It was decided at the time that all other credit card purchases and expenditures from all other departments were going to be included in the 2022 fiscal year audit, which we should be receiving in the next 30 days,” he said. That will be on or about June 30. And like with that public records request we made back in March to the Nogales Police Department about a noise complaint on Kolver Street, we’ll just wait, and wait.