The Nogales International is not the darling within the local political and bureaucratic set, especially lately. Someone even put up a sign briefly at a popular eatery on a recent morning that read: “Local politicians welcome; local reporters, not so much.” That’s OK. If we were beloved by everyone and not pissing off others, it would only mean we aren’t doing our job.

And our job is made tougher at times by some of these same people. It’s hilarious how certain local bureaucrats go into cat-and-mouse mode when we look into something that may be awry. All that does is raise our suspicions and our determination to get to the bottom of things, no matter how long it takes.



Tags

Load comments