I’m a lapsed Catholic who decided to quit taking Holy Communion years ago for various sins and transgressions. I resigned myself to the church teachings, as I understand them, that I was not worthy to receive that symbol of the body of Christ.
Then again, I felt the same way about some of those charged with dispensing the wafers. So I’m a bit fuzzy on where the lines should be drawn, especially after I became aware of some dirty not-so-little secrets and watched the Catholic Church see no evil when the truth proved detrimental to its very foundation.
Since I’ve already self-castigated, I don’t have to worry about some bishop or priest rendering judgement like, say, Fr. Robert Morey at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Florence, S.C., who denied Joe Biden communion because, he said, any public figure who advocates for abortion “places himself or herself outside of church teaching.” I would suggest that pedophilia is outside the teachings as well, yet here we are.
Someone else who clearly is not a fan of Joe Biden’s views on abortion is the Rev. Fr. Marcos C. Velasquez, pastor at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Nogales. He makes no bones about it on social media and in the Sunday bulletin.
I respect him for being vocal and out front about how society must protect the unborn. I believe he’s right in that regard. But I profoundly disagreed with him when he recently wrote in favor of Senate Bill 8, or the “Texas Heartbeat Act,” that bans abortions at about six weeks.
In the bulletin, Velasquez asserts SB8 is a “victory for our country.” He says, “The right to life is not specifically a ‘religious issue.’ In other words, to defend the dignity of all human life is fundamental to any society. Our nation declared its independence upon this understanding: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men … are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.’ Certainly as Catholics our faith teaches the sanctity of human life because we are made in the image and likeness of God.”
Guess what? All women are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights too, including the right to life and self-determination if, for example, there is a possibility that carrying a baby to term could kill a mother and she chooses her life over that of the unborn. Not in Texas, folks.
Senate Bill 8 is straight out of an Orwellian nightmare. It’s an abomination for multiple reasons, including its provision that abortions cannot be carried out after there is a “heartbeat,” which medical and reproductive health experts say is misleading because an embryo does not have a developed heart at six weeks’ gestation.
The law took effect after a U.S. Supreme Court dominated by Republican appointees refused to grant an emergency request by litigants to block it. SCOTUS turned a blind eye to the legal precedent set by Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which protects “the right of the woman to choose to have an abortion before viability and to obtain it without undue interference from the state.”
Texas lawmakers can argue that the ruling doesn’t prevent undue interference from any snitch on the street trying to make a quick 10 grand plus lawyer’s fees by blowing the whistle on any woman they discover is trying to get an abortion. The tactic in SB8 of shifting the enforcement responsibilities to the general public rather than state officials or law enforcement arguably skirts constitutional provisions. But turning neighbors against neighbors must certainly be outside church teachings, right?
(Coppola is publisher of the Nogales International. Contact him at publisher@nogalesinternational.com.)