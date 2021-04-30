Presumably referring to the increase in cross-border migration, somebody representing “Patriots for the People” went on social media in Green Valley asking for volunteers to go “put some real pressure on Nogales AZ and let them know we are watching and we aren’t going to allow this crisis to continue without some protest.”
First of all, calm down. You’re going to hurt yourself. There are already about 3,700 Border Patrol agents and numerous National Guard men and women assigned to the Tucson Sector, which includes Nogales. So unless you are someone coming to shop or seek the beauty and wonders of the Arizona/Sonora border, we don’t need a surge of unruly “patriots” anywhere south of the I-19 checkpoint – you know, the other border.
Secondly, the immigration “crisis” is in your brain, like so much other inflammatory drivel brought to you by peddlers of paranoia.
Take a break from your mental calisthenics and consider the numbers as presented by Sheriff David Hathaway to the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors earlier this month after he declined to accept a build-up of Arizona National Guard troops in the local area.
As Gov. Doug Ducey has said, “The numbers don’t lie.”
A handout Hathaway gave the supervisors showed apprehensions at the southwest border going back 41 years through both Democratic and Republican presidential administrations. In the 24 years between 1983 and 2006, there had been more than a million Border Patrol apprehensions annually.
For the past 14 years, however, the number hasn’t topped a million, and for many years, was fewer than half a million.
As for recent trends, there has been an uptick in asylum-seekers resulting from the Biden administration’s countering of some malevolent immigration policies. Hathaway told the board that so far this fiscal year, the Border Patrol has been averaging 76,000 apprehensions a month, which still adds up to less than a million annual apprehensions.
“We don’t have a political agenda,” Hathaway told the board. “We want to just articulate the reality of what we really have going on in our county.”
“The crisis we do have is an economic crisis,” Hathaway said, referring to the stifling of millions of dollars spent on a daily basis in the Southwest United States by people from Mexico who hold U.S. tourist visas and who have been restricted from crossing into the U.S. for more than a year.
The Arizona Coalition of Border Counties, comprised of officials from Santa Cruz, Pima, Cochise and Yuma counties, told the governor in an April 21 letter that the National Guard is not needed. What is needed, they said, is assistance transporting asylum-seekers who are released in border towns to larger areas that are better equipped to handle that influx.
So no more troops, no more false rhetoric, and most of all, no protesting patriots.
Instead, let’s support any and all efforts to lift restrictions on legal border crossings. We understand the original health-related premise, but cases are on the decline and those restrictions are extraneous. Visit any nearby Mexican resort towns on the weekends. Those crowds are certainly not “essential travelers” and they sure aren’t social distancing. (I saw some of you patriots in Rocky Point last weekend!)
Those communities are rebounding economically while Nogales withers on the vine.
(Coppola is publisher of the Nogales International. Contact him at publisher@nogalesinternational.com.)