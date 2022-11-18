Mayor Arturo Garino lashed out at an NI reporter and asked for a correction from the publisher during a special session on Wednesday morning concerning his initiative to use $3.35 million in COVID-19 relief funds for city operations.
Turns out it’s he that needs to be corrected – in more ways than one.
A week after we reported Councilman Saulo Bonilla’s verbal bullying against Councilwoman Liza Montiel, the lame duck mayor had his feathers ruffled on social media by folks criticizing the plan to use the funds in that fashion rather than to help local businesses who are struggling in the wake of the pandemic as had been suggested by staff and other members of the City Council. After all, a similar amount of ARPA funds had already been used in the summer to pay down the pension liability for city public safety personnel. What about struggling local businesses, you may ask? “Let them eat cake,” apparently.
The article in Tuesday’s NI was about the upcoming special session. The piece noted that there would be no “call to the public” on the agenda, which would preclude any public input. The article also mentioned that the agenda included an unrelated item to grant city full-time employees a $500 holiday bonus.
Garino obviously misread – or did not read – the article before lashing out at reporter Angela Gervasi as he falsely accused the NI of reporting that the bonuses were to be funded by the ARPA money. But in his diatribe, he ripped a page out of Bonilla’s “How to Bully” manual and directed himself to Gervasi, who in her angst, texted Managing Editor Jonathan Clark that Garino was being aggressive.
After emphasizing that the money for the bonuses would not come from ARPA funds, Garino told Gervasi, “No necesitamos tracateras (sic) del International.” First of all, mayor, there is no such word in Spanish. We can only deduce that you meant “tracaleras,” which means purveyors of scams and lies. Hardly.
Is it any wonder why Clark made his way down to City Hall to support Gervasi? The meeting was over by the time he got there, but he eventually had a tense encounter with Garino and Bonilla that ended with the mayor expelling Clark from City Hall.
Obviously, that is not the way we would have wanted things to go, and not the way we plan to address matters like these in the future. Clark asked City Manager Edward Dickie afterward to extend his apologies to the innocent bystanders in the building who had to witness the incident, and he is truly sorry for that. But the bullying – especially toward women – seems to be escalating at council meetings, and the bullies don’t seem to care about being called out from afar in the newspaper or on the radio.
Like most bullies, these ones like to pick on victims who are isolated and vulnerable. For example, while lecturing Gervasi, the mayor instructed her to tell “the International and Manny Coppola to correct this.” But if Garino had a message for me, why didn’t he bring it up with me directly? And when Gervasi finally had a chance to defend herself once the meeting ended, and she approached Garino to explain how he was wrong about the story, why did he turn away from her?
Just because Garino was driven into a frenzy and just because he is top dog – for now – on the dais, does not give him license to attack our reporter. Are we dealing with a Donald Trump wannabe?
Gervasi was only there doing her job, gathering information to accurately report back to the public, which seems to be a foreign concept for an administration that once touted “transparency” on the city website. And like with Liza Montiel a week earlier, nobody on the dais, or in the council chambers that day, had the fortitude to stand up for her.
So, despite the barrage of criticism for Bonilla’s behavior on social media, a local radio station and the newspaper, the message that misogyny and bullying will not be tolerated did not register with Garino, who over the years has been known to publicly dress down department heads and others without consequences.
Like his reelection attempt, this is a lost cause for him. Hopefully a new administration under Mayor-elect Jorge Maldonado will restore civil discourse to public meetings of the city council, which in itself will help improve Nogales’ tarnished image at the local, state and national levels.
We have six more weeks of this administration abomination under Garino and there’s already word out that some people are wanting to organize a recall of Bonilla before his term is over in 2024. Anyone else on the council want to bully women?
(Coppola is publisher of the Nogales International. Reach him at publisher@nogalesinternational.com.)