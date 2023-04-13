Along with gas, groceries and a lot of other goods and services, it’s costing us much more to produce and deliver your newspaper.
In the past two years, the price of newsprint alone has gone up more than 30 percent, with more increases on the way. Labor and ink costs have gone through the roof over the past year and we’ve absorbed all of these increases. Complicating matters, the number of paper mills in the United States has decreased, making it more difficult to even procure newsprint.
While we want to keep the Nogales International as accessible to as many people as possible, in order to stay the course financially, we’re increasing our subscription rates. Starting this month, a one-year mail-delivery subscription that includes full digital access will go up by $19 to $86 per year. That’s still just 82 cents per copy, a savings of 45 percent off the newsstand price.
The good news in all of this? You’ll still have a local newspaper, and many communities can no longer say that. A 2021 survey by Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications, showed newspapers now disappearing at an average of two per week. Other takeaways from the survey, released in early 2022:
• Since 2005, the United States has lost more than a quarter of its newspapers (2,500) and is on track to lose a third by 2025.
• More than 360 newspapers closed between the pre-pandemic months of late 2019 and the end of May 2022. “All but 24 of those papers were weeklies, serving communities ranging in size from a few hundred people to tens of thousands. Most communities that lose a newspaper do not get a digital or print replacement,” the study says.
• “The loss of local journalism has been accompanied by the malignant spread of misinformation and disinformation, political polarization, eroding trust in media, and a yawning digital and economic divide among citizens,” it says. “In communities without a credible source of local news, voter participation declines, corruption in both government and business increases and local residents end up paying more in taxes and at checkout.”
• Digital-only news sites aren’t cutting it, despite an increase in corporate and philanthropic funding. Plus, there are few of them.
• “More than a fifth of the nation’s citizens live in ‘news deserts’ – with very limited access to local news – or in communities at risk of becoming news deserts. Seventy million people live in the more than 200 counties without a newspaper, or in the 1,630 counties with only one paper – usually a weekly – covering multiple communities spread over a vast area.”
The survey goes on, but you get the picture. We need your support to keep your local paper strong. You might not always agree with our decisions or what you read, but when a community loses its newspaper, it loses its voice. We are committed to not allowing this to happen.
The Nogales International has always enjoyed strong reader support and we trust this will continue, along with our commitment to bring you local news, conversation, information and insights. Thank you for continuing this journey with us.