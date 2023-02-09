The reopening of Las Vigas (Sundays only) and Zula’s was great news in a community with chronic economic challenges and where people are used to hearing news about local businesses closing down. We wish them the best because many of us genuinely felt the void in their absence.
Restaurant competition in Nogales, however, can be brutal. But hey, laissez-faire, right? Unless it’s unfair, like commercial food truck owners who claim to use what I call phantom commissaries. These are restaurants or commercial kitchens whose owners are paid by these food truck operators – sometimes under the table – to say their facility is their commissary, but in reality never even boil an egg in the place. Instead, they cook at home on equipment usually not certified by the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF), as is required in legitimate kitchens for everything from blenders to refrigerators.
They are not bound by state and local health and safety regulations, including undergoing food safety courses, maintaining proper food temperatures, dishwashing protocol and overall cleanliness.
They also are not subject to regular inspections by the health department, which has the power to shut down a restaurant if it’s out of compliance.
I believe that the majority of mobile vendors in Nogales are on the up-and-up. They play an important role in our community because they are conveniently located and they legitimately serve to alleviate economic disparities in access to healthy food. Those who are not legit need to be rooted out, not just because they unfairly compete in the sector, but because they pose a genuine health threat to their clients in the manner that they prepare the food.
Also unfairly competing with both brick-and-mortar eateries and legitimate food trucks are those who cook up colorful and tantalizing dishes featuring everything Mexican, from tacos and guacamole to enchiladas and chiles rellenos, in their home kitchens. They then have the audacity to photograph their handiwork and post on social media for pick-up or deliveries.
I empathize as an ex-restaurateur and I have reported these posts on several occasions to the county. But it’s like whack-a-mole.
Enforcement is spotty. Jeff Terrell, Santa Cruz County’s health services director, said that when these operators are found posting online, his department tries to reach out and educate them on the requirements to operate legitimately. But they keep popping up.
Also, many of us on the border have no qualms patronizing street vendors in Nogales, Sonora, where Terrell and his team have no jurisdiction. As such, hopefully we’ve built up some immunity. Hygiene and proper food-handling techniques are often not a priority on that side of the border.
In the end, you get what you pay for, and if some of you come down with a foodborne illness after ingesting some of these street or home-cooked delights, it will be between you and your porcelain throne. Don’t go crying to the health department. You’ll have nobody to blame but yourself.
Bon appetit!
(Coppola is publisher of the Nogales International.)