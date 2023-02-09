The reopening of Las Vigas (Sundays only) and Zula’s was great news in a community with chronic economic challenges and where people are used to hearing news about local businesses closing down. We wish them the best because many of us genuinely felt the void in their absence.

Restaurant competition in Nogales, however, can be brutal. But hey, laissez-faire, right? Unless it’s unfair, like commercial food truck owners who claim to use what I call phantom commissaries. These are restaurants or commercial kitchens whose owners are paid by these food truck operators – sometimes under the table – to say their facility is their commissary, but in reality never even boil an egg in the place. Instead, they cook at home on equipment usually not certified by the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF), as is required in legitimate kitchens for everything from blenders to refrigerators.



