In September, we will honor this year’s AZ-19 Region Most Influential People — those who live near the Interstate 19 corridor and have made their communities a better place to live, play and build a future.
This is our sixth annual event, and it is scheduled to be held Tuesday, Sept. 12 at Desert Diamond Casino.
But before the planning begins, we need your nominations. The window of opportunity is open until July 30.
The Nogales International, Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun will honor people up and down I-19 who are spark plugs in their communities — Nogales, Rio Rico, Patagonia, Tubac, Arivaca, Amado, Green Valley, Sahuarita and more.
We’re looking for those who are standouts in their personal lives, not just on the job. People who volunteer, who look in on their neighbors, who make others a priority. People who care, people who take action.
Among the honorees in 2022, were:
• Anna Coleman, who brings high energy when it comes to serving her community, especially children. Through the Patagonia Youth Enrichment Center, Anna has been a saving grace for many.
• Edgardo Munoz and Melissa Gallego, a dynamic duo who have been building community as a team since 2013, when they started the 0S3 Movement. Since then, more than 120 participants have become part of that movement that promotes biking and a healthy lifestyle for residents of all ages.
• Attorney Luis Fernando Parra, who successfully challenged the deportation of a Desert Storm veteran who fought 25 years to prove his citizenship. Having served a tour in the Persian Gulf War during Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm, Parra’s empathy was his driving force. He is founding chairman and board member emeritus of the Kino Border Initiative, which was formed to foster binational solidarity on the issue of migration on the U.S.-Mexico border through education, research and advocacy.
• Jean Kraley, a volunteer and familiar face at the Amado-Green Valley Community Food Bank for more than 10 years. She also volunteers at other local nonprofits every week.
It’s simple to get the nominations process rolling: just send us the name, email address and phone number of your nominee, and include a few lines about why the nominee is among the AZ-19 Region Most Influential People. We’ll dig in and do more research. (You can nominate yourself.) Deadline to nominate somebody is July 30.
Remember, the nominee doesn’t necessarily have to be high profile in the community or have a job that touches hundreds of lives – though we’d welcome those, too. But let’s not overlook the everyday good neighbors who make our lives better.
We have sponsorships available to show your support for these game-changers along the I-19 corridor – I can answer any of those questions.
Last year’s event was heart-warming and good for the soul. We’d love you to be part of this year’s celebration. Let us hear from you by July 30!