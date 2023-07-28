What the 2016 and 2020 national elections didn’t do to the community of Santa Cruz County – divide and ignite vitriol – a rezoning request for a large swath of land in Rio Rico seems to have accomplished just that. And it’s all about fear.

On the one hand, we have residents who shudder at the thought of unbridled industrial and commercial development and environmental damage, and on the other hand there are those who fret that this community will never progress and become increasingly irrelevant for future generations. Two very valid points of view.



