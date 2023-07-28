What the 2016 and 2020 national elections didn’t do to the community of Santa Cruz County – divide and ignite vitriol – a rezoning request for a large swath of land in Rio Rico seems to have accomplished just that. And it’s all about fear.
On the one hand, we have residents who shudder at the thought of unbridled industrial and commercial development and environmental damage, and on the other hand there are those who fret that this community will never progress and become increasingly irrelevant for future generations. Two very valid points of view.
The main characters in this drama are the county government, ostensibly, South32 and property owner Andy Jackson, who bobbled the ball from the get-go by failing to be upfront and clear about the impetus and some of the details pertaining to his rezoning request. Whether intentional or not, that predictably ignited community backlash – now almost to the point of ad nauseam.
So at this point, I would like us all to take a deep breath, stand back and recognize the amazing community engagement, seldom seen in these parts, surrounding this rezoning request. It is democracy firing on all cylinders. Notwithstanding some alleged back-room discussions among county officials, South32 and Jackson, kudos to Community Development Director Frank Dillon, the planning and zoning commission and the County Board of Supervisors for their efforts to address what is a legitimate request by Jackson to exert his property rights while at the same time allowing a fair amount of public input. Special shout-out to the throngs of folks who have turned out to the public meetings and reached out to their county representatives to demand and ensure transparency.
Ideally, when the dust settles and the development plans and timelines are more clearly presented, and we’re assured county code and guardrails are in place to monitor and keep growth in check, we will all emerge better for the experience.
In the meantime let’s dial back the rhetoric about being beholden to one party or another and nix terms like “newcomers,” “hipsters,” “NIMBYs” and aim for respectful discussions. Who knows, maybe we’ll find we have more in common than we think.
We got past those rocky elections like the champion community we are, without crazy protests, ruckuses and tearing each other down, so surmounting this issue should be a breeze. This too shall pass.