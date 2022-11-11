During a meeting at City Hall last week, Saulo Bonilla, or “Councilman” Bonilla as he asked to be addressed on the dais, embodied what is the underlying problem in politics at all levels, incivility. His bizarre rant aimed at Councilwoman Liza Montiel was outright abusive to her not only as a colleague, but as a woman.

Misogynistic and rude behavior in council chambers is nothing new, nor is it new in our community at large. And it needs to stop.



