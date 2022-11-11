During a meeting at City Hall last week, Saulo Bonilla, or “Councilman” Bonilla as he asked to be addressed on the dais, embodied what is the underlying problem in politics at all levels, incivility. His bizarre rant aimed at Councilwoman Liza Montiel was outright abusive to her not only as a colleague, but as a woman.
Misogynistic and rude behavior in council chambers is nothing new, nor is it new in our community at large. And it needs to stop.
According to the Institute for Civility in Government, a majority of Americans, or 70 percent, believe incivility in the United States has risen to crisis levels. This has serious consequences. Locally, we have seen over and over how petty and personal gripes among elected officials can preclude meaningful discussion about solutions to important matters, such as how to alleviate small businesses trying to recuperate from economic hard times that predate COVID-19.
Mayor Arturo Garino should have immediately put the kibosh on Bonilla’s bullying tactics of interrupting and putting words in Montiel’s mouth during the meeting. But Garino is no stranger to dressing down others in public, including his department heads. Also, Bonilla has been a staunch ally of Garino, which I imagine only makes it harder to call him out.
You don’t need to be a shrink to recognize abusive behavior. But in case some folks need a refresher, Psychology Today says, “A clear sign … is the tendency to constantly interrupt when you’re speaking. This is done either to cut you off in order to put the attention (and control) back to him, or to correct, judge, minimize, and/or invalidate what you’re saying.” Sound familiar, Councilman Bonilla?
There’s a better way. The Institute for Civility in Government says civility “is about disagreeing without disrespect, seeking common ground as a starting point for dialogue about differences, listening past one’s preconceptions and teaching others to do the same. Civility is the hard work of staying present even with those with whom we have deep-rooted and fierce disagreement.”
To recap, City Manager Edward Dickie had requested last month feedback from the council on how to spend $3.35 million in COVID-19 relief funds. Montiel chose to provide her input via an email to Dickie asking for a “simple yet inclusive” survey of the community. Nothing wrong with that, right? But somehow that wording sent Bonilla into a tizzy. He asked Montiel if she was requesting Dickie “dumb it down or something.”
Obviously he misconstrued the context of her request and accused her of “calling the people dumb.” Beyond that, if Bonilla had a legitimate gripe, he was unable to articulate it, even after he, for some reason, read response after response to a post by Montiel on her private Facebook page asking for community input. If he was trying to discredit her, he failed because the responses were generally positive and appreciative of her having reached out.
Bonilla experienced swift community backlash, including a tacit condemnation of his behavior by the Nogales-Santa Cruz Chamber of Commerce. He has been called out on social media and La Maxima radio station, and an online petition demanding that he apologize to Montiel has garnered hundreds of signatures.
Let this serve as a lesson to him and others. The first of George Washington’s “Rules of Civility and Decent Behavior in Company and Conversation” is that “every action done in company ought to be with some sign of respect to those that are present.”
(Coppola is publisher of the Nogales International.)