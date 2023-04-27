It’s not too early to think about the 2024 elections and calling incumbent local officials to task. But it’s also fun to look back at previous elections and promises they made but failed to fulfill.

The way the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors went about hiring the next county manager and the bumbling of the supposed consultant’s contract with Greg Lucero reminded us of one such false promise – transparency. It sounds cliché because the concept has been bandied about repeatedly by so many local leaders who commit to it at election time, but are later afflicted by selective amnesia.



Load comments