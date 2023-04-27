It’s not too early to think about the 2024 elections and calling incumbent local officials to task. But it’s also fun to look back at previous elections and promises they made but failed to fulfill.
The way the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors went about hiring the next county manager and the bumbling of the supposed consultant’s contract with Greg Lucero reminded us of one such false promise – transparency. It sounds cliché because the concept has been bandied about repeatedly by so many local leaders who commit to it at election time, but are later afflicted by selective amnesia.
For example, when we interviewed candidates in 2020, we asked Supervisor Manny Ruiz why the board had continuously refused to broadcast meetings live on YouTube, required the public to fill out records request forms for basic public information and demonstrated a stubbornness in discussing details of major projects. He responded:
“I don’t know that we have not been transparent. We just need to look at seeing what equipment needs to be installed to broadcast those (meetings). I think our PIO does a good job at releasing information and if there’s anything you need, I’m always a phone call away. At the end of the day, I think we’re all open to being as transparent as we possibly can.”
Going back further, during a candidate interview in 2012, Ruiz also proposed following the lead of the Nogales City Council and live streaming board meetings. More than a decade later, that proposal has yet to come to full fruition. As a result, after the NI’s reporter had to leave the board’s April 18 meeting before Valdez was formally hired, we had to make a public records request for the audio recording of the meeting to learn how it turned out (a Zoom recording was later uploaded to YouTube). It wasn’t the first time the county government expected the NI to file a formal request to hear a recording of a public meeting before it was released online, and we assume other members of the community face the same obstacle.
Getting back to Ruiz: In all fairness, he is generally good at returning our telephone calls and getting us information – when we ask for it. But sometimes we don’t know what we don’t know, like in the instances involving Valdez and Lucero.
It’s no secret that all three men are pals. There’s nothing inherently wrong with that. But when jobs are filled in surreptitious manner instead of following protocol, consulting with the County Attorney’s Office or opening up the positions to others within or outside of county government, it raises red flags that easily could have been averted.
We’ve seen that it’s more comfortable and easier for local government to tap people who are friends or already entrenched within the organization in one way or another. Valdez has been actively employed at the county, while Lucero has maintained ties with county officials for years. But shouldn’t it be a fiduciary responsibility to open up and fill employment positions or consulting jobs in public? These men may well be qualified and their inside knowledge gives them an edge. But as a taxpayer, I still expect appropriate due diligence in seeking out the most qualified – and not necessarily the most known – candidate. And may the best applicant win.
Otherwise, it gets to looking too much like the City of Nogales, where bureaucrats and politicians are left unchecked to hire chums for positions they are not qualified to fill, and then reward them with huge raises to boot.
It’s all backwater politics and we’ve had enough already.
(Coppola is publisher of the Nogales International.)