As I’ve observed the chaos that surrounds us, I’ve struggled with my role in society as it is now. I wear a number of hats – the varying importance of which is debatable – and though each of those hats is a direct reflection of who I am, there is one that I hold sacred above the others. I’ve come to see the importance of this role more and more over the last several years. It is the role that I am by far the most proud of, and the role I find the most joy in playing. That is the role of a father.
I was fortunate to have an example of what a good father should be. Pops wasn’t perfect. He made a lot of mistakes as a dad, but he did a great job with the tools he had, and that is the most I could have ever asked of him. He taught me right and wrong, how to drive a stick shift, and the importance of working hard and smart.
I spent most of my life thinking I was so much smarter than him. Suddenly, when I learned I was going to be a dad I realized that I didn’t know anything at all. I found myself calling him two or three times a day for advice. Unfortunately, he passed away less than a month after my son was born. That was nearly 10 years ago, and I still miss those calls. Though I haven’t had him here to help me through the journey of fatherhood, nearly every day I turn to my memories of him to teach me how to, or how not to, handle certain situations.
Pops wore a lot of hats, too. He had his career, his hobbies, and his passions, but he looked at everything he did through the lens of fatherhood. Raising his children to be better people than he was; that was his number one priority.
As I watch the world around me, I have the natural paternal instinct to protect my son from the horrors; to shield him from the darkness so that he will grow in positivity. But I know that’s wrong. I’ve come to realize that raising my son to be a better man than I, raising him to make a better world than I will someday leave him is, personally, the single greatest thing I could ever hope to accomplish. I have my father to thank for that, and it’s a lesson I hope to someday pass on to my own son.
It’s a lesson that applies to all of us – fathers, mothers, mentors, neighbors and even strangers. The generations that are coming up now are watching us very closely. They see the world as it is, with all its beauty and horror, and they realize that they will someday be the stewards of this world.
We can’t fix it overnight, but we can get the ball rolling, so that those who follow in our footsteps will not only inherit a better world, but they’ll have the example set to improve it.
Happy Father’s Day, Pops. I miss you. And Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there teaching their kids to leave the world better than they found it.
(The Wright Idea is a monthly column created by Nogales author Joe Wright in honor of his father’s long-time NI column, The Wright Stuff. Contact him at josephw575@gmail.com.)