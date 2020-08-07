My name is Rachel Martinez and I currently reside on Camino Panama in Rio Rico. I have lived at this residence for 12 years.
About two-and-a-half years ago, the county re-surfaced our street. I talked with them about my concerns with them digging out the sides of the road, which I felt would come straight to my paved driveway. They assured me that would not happen.
Shortly after the road was finished, the first rain we had flooded my driveway with debris – rocks, dirt, sand and parts of the old pavement. I could not drive into my residence with so much debris. The cars that were home couldn’t leave either.
They came out a total of four times to clean it up. This year, I have made numerous attempts to contact someone at flood control, and I’m told there are currently two work orders for my address. I have been calling for over a month and my driveway is still full of debris. I’m afraid with a good rain there is no where for water to go and it will flood my garage, or worse, my house.
I can not speak with a supervisor and their voicemail is full. I have been calling numerous times throughout the week and no reply. I’m writing to see if the NI could investigate or see if there is anyone else out there having this problem.
I’ve attached a picture.
Rachel Martinez
Rio Rico