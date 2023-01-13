Landscape
Photo submitted by David Fernández

We all grow up loving the place we grew up in, I suppose. It’s the love that comes from the magic of being young, and seeing beauty in everything.

In Nogales, there was a certain security that came with that beauty: the security of community. In knowing which kids you would run into, depending on what part of town you would go to. Walking through this town as kids, we always had that one truth, that it was a beautiful little town.



