When my parents moved to Nogales four years ago, I was shocked by the level of surveillance we had to accept as part of our daily lives.
The Border Patrol drives through our neighborhood dozens of times a day and our encounters with them around town are frequently tinged with hostility as they try to determine whether we are who we say we are. Now that I’ve moved out and have lived in much bigger and nominally more dangerous cities, I can say that I have still never experienced the level of unnecessary, often racially motivated police intrusion I did in Nogales.
When the Border Patrol blimp was installed without any warning or community input last summer, it represented a new low. Being aerially surveilled by the federal government 24/7 is a dystopian measure that would be inconceivable in any other part of the country.
Despite U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s insistence that it was a good thing, our public officials and much of our citizenry understood that it was simply another ineffective band-aid solution for the endlessly complex “border problem,” and one that threatened to strip Nogalians of what little right to privacy they could still claim.
Indeed, the abrupt removal of the blimp last week is proof that it was never necessary to begin with. In the six months it floated overhead, it did nothing to make our community safer or stronger. And though the blimp is gone, the battle for civil liberties has just begun. CBP’s statement promising to “increase persistent surveillance of the border region” shows that our ability to rally our community around the issue of privacy will become even more crucial in the near future.
For a while, at least, Nogalians will be able to enjoy an unobstructed skyscape. As I gaze upwards, I have been meditating on the dream that the next time the federal government chooses to “invest” millions of dollars in our community, it will be for better infrastructure to keep our streets from flooding, more opportunities for students to stick around after graduation, and more resources for our small businesses to stay afloat after a devastating couple of years.
(Lara-García is a 2021 graduate of the University of Arizona and a current Ph.D. student in geography at the University of California, Berkeley. She studies the U.S.-Mexico border.)