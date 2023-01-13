When my parents moved to Nogales four years ago, I was shocked by the level of surveillance we had to accept as part of our daily lives.

The Border Patrol drives through our neighborhood dozens of times a day and our encounters with them around town are frequently tinged with hostility as they try to determine whether we are who we say we are. Now that I’ve moved out and have lived in much bigger and nominally more dangerous cities, I can say that I have still never experienced the level of unnecessary, often racially motivated police intrusion I did in Nogales.



