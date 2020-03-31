Dear Friends and Family:
I am currently seeking the Democratic nomination to serve as a legislator for the Arizona House of Representatives in Legislative District 2.
On March 13, Billy Peard, who is also running as a Democrat in LD2, published an excellent opinion in the NI on why Santa Cruz County deserves greater political representation at the State House. I could not agree more with my colleague, and so I am endorsing his candidacy and I am jumping into the race myself.
I was raised in Nogales, Ariz. and had the privilege of attending public school from grades K-to-12 in this culturally diverse border city. My childhood hero was my grandfather, Bonifacio “Bacho” Bojorquez, a lifelong cattleman who was born in Nogales, Ariz. in 1898. My PapaGrande always said that hard work not only humbles you, but it also keeps you hungry, and to this day I believe he meant this in both the literal and figurative sense.
After graduating from Nogales High School, I enlisted in the U.S. Army and then went on to complete mechanized infantry training at Fort Benning, Ga. In 1991, I was awarded a Combat Infantry Badge after serving in the Middle East during Operation Desert Storm. Thereafter, I came home and used my GI Bill benefits to graduate from the University of Arizona in 1995, and the Sandra Day O’Conner College of Law at Arizona State University in 1999.
I have served as a public defender for the City of Tucson, chief civil attorney for Santa Cruz County and Nogales city attorney. Since 2009, I have worked in my own law firm in Nogales, specializing in immigration and international business law.
I believe my background as an attorney practicing on the Arizona-Mexico border will serve our district well. I will seek to dispel myths about the border among other legislators and thereby create real economic opportunities for Southern Arizona.
I also intend to aggressively advocate for more public education funding and platforms for lifelong learning, improved health care for our seniors and transition assistance for our veterans. I respectfully ask for support of my candidacy.
I write to you at a time when we are facing a global health crisis in which more questions are being raised than concrete answers are being delivered. This creates great uncertainty as to the way we should go about our daily lives. Without a doubt, the coronavirus crisis will cause great human suffering and much sacrifice will be required from us. I am an optimist, and I truly believe that if we stay united and pay heed to the public health professionals, we will overcome this pandemic. But to do so, we must maintain our peace and spiritual integrity intact.
Aeschylus, the Greek soldier poet wrote: “He who learns must suffer. And even in our sleep pain that cannot forget falls drop by drop upon the heart, and in our own despair, and against our will, comes wisdom to us by the awful grace of God.”
This too will pass, and we will be more the wiser.
(Learn more about Luis Parra's candidacy on Instagram at parraforazld2, Facebook at LuisParra2020 and Twitter at @parraforazld2.)