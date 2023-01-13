We like beneficial change, but we can also appreciate some things that remain from the past: bigger things like Zula’s and little things like a phone booth. Yes, a phone booth.
I have marveled over the past 50 years that a very small, possibly unappreciated, piece of history is still hanging on. There is an unobtrusive little payphone that has survived on the side of Grand Avenue after many changes to surrounding businesses over the years.
This payphone was the site of many a pilgrimage in decades past by Nogales High School students who needed to be picked up at night after extracurricular school activities. Sometimes you didn’t need to make a call if you had a buddy who had a car; or, some just walked home if they lived close enough.
I remember walking many times to that little payphone late at night with other shivering students returning from away games and other school activities. There were, of course, no cell phones or tablets. The ending time of late-night events was unpredictable so parents didn’t just hang out at the high school waiting for the students to show up.
When the buses would roll in late at night, there was rarely an office or a classroom open at the school with a phone, so walking to the pay phone was what we did. Then, usually, a lone parent would show up from your part of town and all the kids from that neighborhood would pile in and then get dropped off along the way. My group was the Patagonia Highway kids (including my future wife, Karen Duke). A parent would dutifully drop everyone off at Royal Road, Sleepy Hollow, Beatus Estates, Kino Springs, Duquesne Road and South River Road.
That little payphone evolved over the years from an actual phone booth with an accordion door and internal fluorescent lighting next to the Exxon station and the old ice plant, to what it has been in recent decades: a phone on a post with a shroud around it.
I just saw it again today. I am happy to see that it has survived the latest evolution of that property into a cell phone store and the changes to the adjacent property resulting in an auto dealership. I don’t know who owns that little square foot of real estate or who has easements or leases. I also failed to do my due diligence and lift the receiver in preparation for this little write-up. I wouldn’t have expected to hear a dial tone, but in a way, I don’t want to check. I can imagine that the phone is still alive if I don’t pick it up.
If you, dear reader, pass by, check it, and find that it is dead, please spare me the sad news. Maybe it should be preserved like the Titan Missile Museum as a relic of a bygone era to show the young’uns that, yes, we really used to do that. Or, maybe a little plaque on the post might be appropriate dedicating the site to the many students with chattering teeth breathing frozen vapor into the air that waited there over the years to be picked up in the middle of the night.
(Hathaway is a resident of Rio Rico. This essay was written from his perspective as a local citizen and is not a product of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, of which he is sheriff.)