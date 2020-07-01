In May 2014, a group of volunteers and families affected by brutality by the U.S. Border Patrol and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) held a 48-hour vigil and fast for justice in downtown Nogales. It was the inaugural event of the Border Patrol Victims Network (BPVN) and we hoped to make a dent in the shield of impunity that surrounds the nation’s largest law enforcement agency. But six years later, things only seem worse.
Official excessive use of lethal force remains an ongoing problem putting everyone at risk. In February 2019, Tucson resident and U.S. citizen Angel Mendivil was shot in the back of the head by a CBP officer at the DeConcini Port of Entry as he was driving into Mexico to visit his fiancee. Apparently, the officer fired his weapon just to get Mendivil to stop. No charges were filed against the unnamed officer, which shows CBP’s disdain for transparency. Mendivil faces the rest of his life with severe disabilities.
The 2012 shooting death of Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez in Nogales, Sonora by Border Patrol Agent Lonnie Swartz showed how law enforcement can either de-escalate or escalate a situation. The Nogales Police Department responded first that night to a report of suspicious activity followed by several Border Patrol agents. All was calm until Swartz burst on the scene like a gunslinger in a John Wayne movie, mowing down the unarmed teen with 10 shots to the back. Our hopes were raised and then dashed when Swartz was charged with murder but acquitted after two inherently unfair trials.
During our 2014 vigil in Nogales, a BPVN activist was treated roughly by a CBP officer at the DeConcini port. A group of us returned to request the name of the officer in order to file a complaint, but CBP refused to provide her name even after we stated we weren’t leaving without her name. CBP then called Nogales police to come arrest us, but they empathized with our plight and left after taking our testimony. CBP did end up arresting and detaining three of us, but the charge was thrown out in court.
Border Patrol/CBP personnel are increasing their footprint nationally and were even deployed to beef up security at recent protests sparked by police killings – a recipe for disaster considering the dozens of egregious shooting deaths and other serious abuses the agency is known for. Maybe some in high places think the best way to fight police brutality is with police brutality.
Will this current wave of protests finally make a dent in CBP’s impenetrable wall of impunity? Without any big protests on the border it makes it more difficult to have an impact, but it’s very risky to protest without citizenship. However, the family of Jose Antonio and others aren’t giving up, even with no legal recourse left. The monthly vigil for Jose Antonio is now done over Zoom due to the pandemic. La lucha sigue! Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez, George Floyd, presente!
(Boren, a Tucson resident, is a volunteer with Border Patrol Victims Network.)