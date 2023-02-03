ABRAZOS to a community educational fountain in Gerardo “Jerry” Barnett, a magnificent friend and colleague who maintained a life-long principle for teaching and learning. Throughout his career as a teacher, coach, principal, friend and mentor, he knew that educational endeavors meant lifelong relationships with his teachers and students, especially with the numerous Hispanic students that looked towards him as their guiding light.

Prior to the term “research based,” you could observe Mr. Barnett furiously reading articles and books on teaching methodology and demonstrating in the classroom how to monitor and adjust teaching to highlight student success. Mr. B was a tower of success for compassion and caring who made a dramatic difference in the lives of many adolescent students as a middle and high school principal. He established and maintained a campus environment that was a place of hope, receptive, respectful, flexible, and responsive. And for that his legacy will be enshrined in our community forever.



