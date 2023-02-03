ABRAZOS to a community educational fountain in Gerardo “Jerry” Barnett, a magnificent friend and colleague who maintained a life-long principle for teaching and learning. Throughout his career as a teacher, coach, principal, friend and mentor, he knew that educational endeavors meant lifelong relationships with his teachers and students, especially with the numerous Hispanic students that looked towards him as their guiding light.
Prior to the term “research based,” you could observe Mr. Barnett furiously reading articles and books on teaching methodology and demonstrating in the classroom how to monitor and adjust teaching to highlight student success. Mr. B was a tower of success for compassion and caring who made a dramatic difference in the lives of many adolescent students as a middle and high school principal. He established and maintained a campus environment that was a place of hope, receptive, respectful, flexible, and responsive. And for that his legacy will be enshrined in our community forever.
CONSCORRONES to the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors for their inconceivable attitude toward Presiding Judge Thomas Fink.
At a recent public meeting, Judge Fink indicated that he has twice requested various agenda items for discussion, including establishing human resource authority for Superior Court, and has been rebuffed with no reasoning. So, Supervisor Manuel Ruiz stated that there is also transparency in the private offices of each supervisor.
In other words, a “government behind closed doors.”
ABRAZOS to the recent visit from South 32 CEO Graham Kerr from Australia.
An array of community leaders was invited to meet with him to express concerns and offer comments on the future of the Hermosa Mine located in the Patagonia Mountains. I was impressed with his commitment to our environment, culture and quality of life.
Herr said he would like to establish a workforce development program with the Santa Cruz County Provisional Community College District so that community talent can be trained in our county.
COSCORRONES to the County Board of Supervisors for thinking that they could fool the community.
At a recent meeting the agenda had a line item to fill the position of “vacant deputy county manager.” For years, the position has been occupied on a part-time basis by incoming County Manager Jesus Valdez.* Now all of a sudden, county emperors Ruiz and Bruce Bracker want it to become full-time. At least Rudy Molera voiced concern, though he still voted for approval.
When they want to increase our property taxes and have a Truth in Taxation hearing, the taxpayers should revolt against their “kingdom.” Vote them out of office in 2024.
ABRAZOS to everyone who will take the time to visit their primary care physician for their annual preventive care check. Your health and well-being should be number one on your to-do list. Remember that your kids and grandkids depend on you.
QUOTE OF THE MONTH: “The public should be able to hear what their politicians are saying – the good, the bad, and the ugly – so that they can make informed choices at the ballot box.”
-Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Meta.
(Varona is a resident of Nogales.)
*Editor’s note: Valdez, the county’s public works director, is widely expected to be named the next manager, though it hasn’t been formalized yet.