ABRAZOS to Jennifer St. John, who has proven to be highly caring, compassionate, empathetic, competent and an example of inclusive leadership. She will be retiring as Santa Cruz County manager on July 14, after 23 years in upper management. She has been the only woman in recent memory to lead the county and serves as a bright star to young women by modeling intellectual vision, courage, public policy development, and treating individuals with respect and dignity. Her background as a certified public accountant, coupled with a conservative thought process, have kept the county financially stable. During the pandemic, St. John made sure our county received necessary vaccines, helped establish communications with the state health department and collaborations with the Mariposa Community Health Center. Lives were saved and we are grateful!

COSCORRONES to Rep. Raul Grijalva for voting against the Debt Ceiling Reform Act (HR 5415). This legislation was critical for Santa Cruz County. Shutting down government and defaulting on our financial obligations is no solution. What would have happened to one’s lifelong financial investments as he vowed to blow up our economy? Compromise is how democracy moves. Not everyone gets everything they want. Grijalva should have supported President Biden, as many Republicans did, for the good of our country. Grijalva has been in Congress way too long and has become delusional with the facts. What our district needs is a youthful conservative who understands business, the elderly, education and the needs of the working class. Let’s stop recycling career politicians.



