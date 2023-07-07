ABRAZOS to Jennifer St. John, who has proven to be highly caring, compassionate, empathetic, competent and an example of inclusive leadership. She will be retiring as Santa Cruz County manager on July 14, after 23 years in upper management. She has been the only woman in recent memory to lead the county and serves as a bright star to young women by modeling intellectual vision, courage, public policy development, and treating individuals with respect and dignity. Her background as a certified public accountant, coupled with a conservative thought process, have kept the county financially stable. During the pandemic, St. John made sure our county received necessary vaccines, helped establish communications with the state health department and collaborations with the Mariposa Community Health Center. Lives were saved and we are grateful!
COSCORRONES to Rep. Raul Grijalva for voting against the Debt Ceiling Reform Act (HR 5415). This legislation was critical for Santa Cruz County. Shutting down government and defaulting on our financial obligations is no solution. What would have happened to one’s lifelong financial investments as he vowed to blow up our economy? Compromise is how democracy moves. Not everyone gets everything they want. Grijalva should have supported President Biden, as many Republicans did, for the good of our country. Grijalva has been in Congress way too long and has become delusional with the facts. What our district needs is a youthful conservative who understands business, the elderly, education and the needs of the working class. Let’s stop recycling career politicians.
ABRAZOS to our Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 10 for a very meaningful memorial ceremony in recognition of the Fallen Law Enforcement Officers in Santa Cruz County and deceased FOP brothers. The main purpose of this memorial is to honor our community commitment “that we shall never forget” those individuals’ sacrifices and honor of public safety. They devoted their professional careers to ensure that we are always in a safe environment. It was indeed disturbing to learn that last year’s ceremony was postponed due to financial reasons. So, when the FOP knocks, please contribute anything you can. As President Joe Biden stated, “God made men and women and a few law enforcement officers.”
COSCORRONES to the Santa Cruz County Board of Emperors, which is amassing political support with taxpayers’ money and using the pretense of “deliverables.” These Emperors awarded a half million dollars to two local non-profits – the Greater Nogales Santa Cruz County Port Authority and the Nogales-Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce in exchange for what? My guess is that it will incite a “whispers campaign” – a scheme to get their petitions signed and encourage votes and campaign contributions. This action gives each organization $50,000 this year plus four one-year renewal terms. In order to secure the renewals, these emperors must be reelected to office. Emperor Rudy Molera did vote “NO” on the contract for the chamber.
QUOTE OF THE MONTH: “Warriors are not what you think of as warriors. The warrior is not someone who fights, because no one has the right to take another life. The warrior, for us, is one who sacrifices himself for the good of others. His task is to take care of the elderly, the defenseless, those who cannot provide for themselves, and above all, the children, the future of humanity.”