ABRAZOS to a leader in workforce development and community college education: the late Nils Urman.
Recently, Pima County Community and Workforce Development, where Nils served as deputy director, dedicated the Nils Urman Resource Center on East Ajo Way in Tucson.
Department Director Daniel Sullivan stated, “Nils was my favorite person in the whole world. He cared deeply about his work. He was a colleague, friend, mentor and had a great sense of humor. We miss him every day.”
Fifteen years ago, when I first began inquiring with various community activists about the idea of this column and a relevant title, it was Nils that suggested “ABRAZOS.” In life one meets numerous acquaintances and a handful of friends, Nils was a friend.
COSCORRONES to the term “In Hoc Signo Vinces.” This Latin expression means “In This Sign Thou Shall Conquer.” Our community seeks leaders that will guard and protect its well-being. As Mark Twain once said, “It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you in trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.”
Our elected officials should be independent thinkers who study for every meeting, participate in discussions with intellectual curiosity, compromise and compare with data driven results. We don’t need any more Roman Emperor Constantine wannabes in elected office.
ABRAZOS to the administrative leadership at Nogales High School for hosting the Arizona Academic Decathlon Regional Finals. This event attracted hundreds of visitors from 15 high schools. I was a judge for the speech competition and the displayed talent and persuasion of thought was ferocious.
Another event I judged was the International Baccalaureate (IB) Extended Essays. The presentations are a requirement to obtain the IB Diploma. Candidates Alexandra Maldonado, Luis Emiliano Fimbres, Isabella Gallardo, Antonio Garcia, Alejandro Pineda, and Julia Wascher demonstrated command of thought, were articulate and highlighted research and writing. They are a mirror of the quote by Albert Einstein, “I have no special talents. I am only passionately curious.”
COSCORRONES to Australia South 32 CEO Graham Kerr for establishing an upper management team at South 32 Hermosa, Inc. in Patagonia that is not reflective of our county. The only Hispanic member of the team, and the only one living in Santa Cruz County, was terminated. Greg Lucero was instrumental in establishing the clean-up of the Hermosa location that the previous owner left abandoned.
Greg was a tremendous contact person for the community for information on job opportunities, workforce development, and to establish creditability for the company. None of upper management reside in Santa Cruz County and the company recently leased 15,000 square feet of new office space for their headquarters in Tucson.
We need to view Hermosa with a sharper lens and inquire with more “why” questions. We don’t need their tokens.
ABRAZOS to Santa Cruz County Health Services Director Jeff Terrell for providing positive and efficient customer service.
I had to amend an Arizona Vital Records document and was told that I had to travel to Phoenix to complete the task. However, the Phoenix office indicated that the process could be completed at the local level. So, Director Terrell, as a competent public servant, did the research and completed the task. This is the person who should be county manager! Hopefully, he will move to Santa Cruz County.
QUOTE OF THE MONTH: “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”
-Winston Churchill, former prime minister of the United Kingdom (1940-1945)
(Varona is a resident of Nogales.)