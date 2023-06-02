ABRAZOS to Pablo Nicolas Parra, a Nogales High School (2017) and University of Arizona College of Architecture, Planning and Landscape Architecture (2023) graduate.

Nico will be working as project engineer at Chasse Building Team, a general contractor, in Phoenix and Tucson. He will work with the field superintendent to ensure on-time and on-budget project completions. As a UA student, Nico was a paid intern for Chasse. He said: “I am grateful for the opportunities I have had and those that await me. Find what you are passionate about, preservere and thank those that have helped you throughout your journey”.



