ABRAZOS to Pablo Nicolas Parra, a Nogales High School (2017) and University of Arizona College of Architecture, Planning and Landscape Architecture (2023) graduate.
Nico will be working as project engineer at Chasse Building Team, a general contractor, in Phoenix and Tucson. He will work with the field superintendent to ensure on-time and on-budget project completions. As a UA student, Nico was a paid intern for Chasse. He said: “I am grateful for the opportunities I have had and those that await me. Find what you are passionate about, preservere and thank those that have helped you throughout your journey”.
COSCORRONES to taxpayers’ money that is wasted on salaries for the Santa Cruz County Board of Emperors.
Each emperor is paid a salary of $63,800, or about $260,000 including fringe benefits for two of the three; One emperor is not legally entitled to complete retirement benefits. That’s approximately $360,000 annually, or $1.4 million for their four-year term.
The emperors have been lobbying through their union, the Arizona Association of Counties, for an increase in salary, and the state legislature agreed. After the 2024 General Election, they will receive a $20,000 increase to $83,800.
The do-nothing Emperors Manuel Ruiz, Rudy Molera and Bruce Bracker view the taxpayers as a bunch of fools. We can only hope and pray that there will be a taxpayer revolt next year, and people will elect fresh faces with fresh ideas, who will be full-time county supervisors with an open mind for fairness, have a keen interest in public policy and understand economic development.
Emperor Ruiz said, “…the city and county are partners and that we’re open for business.” Interesting, what has he been doing the last 20 years, besides sitting on his rocker and waiting for his direct-deposit?
ABRAZOS to Luis Aguilar a Nogales High School (2016) and Northern Arizona University (2020, 2021) graduate who plays for the Philadelphia Stars of the U.S. Football League.
Luis is a kicker for the Stars and, at a May 14 game against the New Jersey Generals, he set a USFL record with eight field goals and, with time expired, hit a 55-yard field goal to give the Stars a 24-21 victory over the Generals. Luis was also a kicker for the NHS Apaches and NAU Lumberjacks. He said: “It’s been an absolute dream to continue to play this game after college. You’re never guaranteed anything in life so I’m trying to enjoy the moment and take it all in one day at a time. I love my job and I’m thankful for everyone that has helped me get to this point.”
ABRAZOS to the Nogales High School Maroon Masque for their colorful, impressive and entertaining "Alice in Wonderland" play.
The play was directed by Ashley Amezcua and assisted by Gustavo Pujol. I have seen numerous student plays, but this one was a big “Wow!” The stage presentation was artistically done, and it captured your imagination. The costumes were so authentic that it towed you into Wonderland. The actors were extremely well-coached, and their characterization and use of voice was masterfully done. It was a night to remember.
QUOTE OF THE MONTH: “Your time is coming. Don’t be late.” Take That, English pop group