ABRAZOS to Nogales High School (2005) and Arizona State University (2009) graduate in kinesiology Michael Ramirez, for his promotion at Texas Tech University to associate athletics director and director of football sports medicine. Ramirez, in his seventh year as a Red Raider, will oversee the around-the-clock care of more than 100 student-athletes in the TTU Football Training Facility. He will direct a staff of three additional athletic trainers who work with team doctors to provide the most up-to-date prevention, treatment and rehabilitation for football student-athletes. He will also oversee the men’s and women’s golf programs.

Ramirez replaces Drew Krueger, who has accepted the head athletic trainer position with the Arizona Cardinals.



