ABRAZOS to Nogales High School (2005) and Arizona State University (2009) graduate in kinesiology Michael Ramirez, for his promotion at Texas Tech University to associate athletics director and director of football sports medicine. Ramirez, in his seventh year as a Red Raider, will oversee the around-the-clock care of more than 100 student-athletes in the TTU Football Training Facility. He will direct a staff of three additional athletic trainers who work with team doctors to provide the most up-to-date prevention, treatment and rehabilitation for football student-athletes. He will also oversee the men’s and women’s golf programs.
Ramirez replaces Drew Krueger, who has accepted the head athletic trainer position with the Arizona Cardinals.
COSCORRONES to the only unelected member of the Nogales City Council for arriving unprepared for their regular April meeting. Councilman Octavio Gradillas, Jr. requested an agenda item regarding the evaluation forms of upper-level administrators. During his dialogue, he asked to view the forms. At that point, Deputy City Manager John Kissinger stated that the forms were in each council member’s packet.
Don’t ask questions if you haven’t read the council packet.
ABRAZOS to Nogales High School Class of 2020 valedictorian and Stanford University junior Issac Valenzuela for being selected for a paid summer internship with Google.
Issac is a computer science and engineering major with a concentration in artificial intelligence. He will be assigned to the Google office in San Francisco and his responsibilities will be detecting problems with Google applications and services. “Basically, to keep the bad people from entering the Google system.” Issac is on target to graduate in June 2024.
COSCORRONES to University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins for allowing the university to turn its back on Nogales.
Our community was thrilled when the family of former Arizona Gov. Raul H. Castro and his wife Patricia donated their Crawford Street home to UArizona to establish a border studies program. Former Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino was a vigilant proponent for the project and under his leadership, the council reached consensus to waive all fees and permits related to the project. I personally notified President Robbins of the consensus.
With all the expertise at the university, it is extremely difficult to comprehend that the executive suites administrators were unable to pursue this project to completion so that Gov. Castro, Arizona’s first Hispanic governor, could be eternally recognized for his advocacy on border issues. President Robbins never came to Nogales to seek solutions from community leaders. He just assumed that he knows best for the Hispanic people of Nogales.
Well, the Nogales community awards President Robbins his second vote of “no confidence.”
ABRAZOS to City of Nogales Councilpersons Esther Melendez-Lopez, Saulo Bonilla and John Doyle for rejecting a city credit card while understanding the financial protocols for reimbursement and developing sound public policy. So, stop talking about stupidities like this and spend actual time on the various challenges facing our community. Like the $92,000 current budget line item for family health coverage for the mayor and council, usage of the bank annex building, economic development and your updated vision for Nogales. As Gandhi said, “live simply, so that others may simply live.”
POEM OF THE MONTH: “Words like Freedom,” by Langston Hughes (1902-1967).