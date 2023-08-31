ABRAZOS to Nogales Unified School District registered voters who plan to exercise their right to vote by casting their ballots in the upcoming NUSD special election on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Early voting will begin Oct. 11, so look for your ballot in the mail. The ballot will contain two questions: one will ask for voters’ approval of $26 million in new debt through a bond issue, while the other will ask voters for a continuation of its existing 8-percent budget override.
On the first measure, vote “no.” I believe the bond measure lacks support from the business community. The NUSD governing board is overloaded with bureaucrats who have no idea what it takes to create jobs and meet payrolls, and they lack vision for managing a business. There are numerous families in our community who are struggling to stay afloat financially and not guaranteed a steady paycheck. This is simply not a property tax on homeowners. It also includes commercial property taxes. Our commercial businesses have not recovered economically from the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and continuous business loan interest-rate escalation. Retailers follow rooftops and have you seen a dramatic increase in rooftops within NUSD the last ten years? Most importantly, keep in mind that most of the $26 million will be awarded to out-of-town vendors.
On the second measure, vote “yes.” As a former school board member, I have always been supportive of this issue, and voted to raise the budget override from 6.39 to 8.0 percent in 2019. Through my participation with the Arizona School Boards Association, I have advocated for additional public funding for Arizona schools at the state legislature. This budget override generates additional funding for programs such as the International Baccalaureate, honor’s studies, student-athlete safety and well-being, after school tutoring, recruitment and retention of teachers and staff, DARE programs, high school senior projects, elementary field trips, robotics and music. These programs are the main reasons students have access to a quality education outside of the normal budgeting process. It is also why approximately 1,000 students from Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District attend NUSD schools. Let’s keep our students on the front line of critical thinking and the joy of learning. This is funding that is well invested.
COSCORRONES to the NUSD Governing Board for not prioritizing classrooms for additional funding. A rule of thumb for our entire community is that every student will have a highly qualified teacher in every classroom beginning the first day of classes. So why hasn’t the governing board recognized the value and impact that every teacher has in the classroom by investing more in those teachers? Raising the teacher retention stipend from the current $2,000 to $3,000 would be one recommendation to improve education quality. That would quickly and dramatically reduce the number of personnel with Emergency Teaching Certificates and long-term substitutes in the classroom. The school board is misguided in their thinking that brick and mortar projects are more important than the value of the teaching profession.
QUOTE OF THE MONTH: “Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake,” Napoleon Bonaparte.