ABRAZOS to Nogales Unified School District registered voters who plan to exercise their right to vote by casting their ballots in the upcoming NUSD special election on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Early voting will begin Oct. 11, so look for your ballot in the mail. The ballot will contain two questions: one will ask for voters’ approval of $26 million in new debt through a bond issue, while the other will ask voters for a continuation of its existing 8-percent budget override.

On the first measure, vote “no.” I believe the bond measure lacks support from the business community. The NUSD governing board is overloaded with bureaucrats who have no idea what it takes to create jobs and meet payrolls, and they lack vision for managing a business. There are numerous families in our community who are struggling to stay afloat financially and not guaranteed a steady paycheck. This is simply not a property tax on homeowners. It also includes commercial property taxes. Our commercial businesses have not recovered economically from the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and continuous business loan interest-rate escalation. Retailers follow rooftops and have you seen a dramatic increase in rooftops within NUSD the last ten years? Most importantly, keep in mind that most of the $26 million will be awarded to out-of-town vendors.



