ABRAZOS to Nogales High School Head Basketball Coach Ricardo “Bambi” de la Riva on his retirement from the court after 20 years as head coach and a coaching career spanning 34 years with Nogales Unified School District.
His overall coaching record was 330-211, which includes 17 trips to the state playoffs and one 4A-1 AIA State Championship in the 2010-2011 season.
Coach Bambi mentored thousands of student-athletes. Some of his successful athletes have brought the work ethic they inherited from him to their professional careers. These include Robert Valdez, Midwest director for policy at the Hispanic Federation; Kyle Pottinger, senior vice-president for ticket sales and services for the Phoenix Suns; Hector Estrella, Wells Fargo branch banking senior manager; and Ricky de la Riva, Tucson Old Pueblo Credit Union vice-president of retail banking.
COSCORRONES to the Barksdale Resources Sunnyside Project, a Canadian exploratory company, for their permit application to the U.S. Agriculture Forest Service and the Coronado National Forest for consideration of an exploratory drilling project in the Patagonia Mountains within the Coronado National Forest.
The location of the project is 3.6 miles south of the town of Patagonia. The water requirements for this project during a seven-year period would be 16.2 acre-feet per year from a municipal source. This is 5.2 million gallons annually, which would supply approximately 92 households.
The water source is the City of Nogales, which is in the Santa Cruz Active Management Area ground water basin. Water could also be purchased from the county in the unincorporated areas of Sonoita and Elgin.
We live in the Sonoran Desert where water is a precious commodity. Conservation efforts will lead us to use less and/or pay an extremely high rate for usage. So why would we want to sell our water to these carpetbaggers to use for their exploration and profits? Let’s halt this project from destroying the majestic beauty and well-being of Santa Cruz County.
ABRAZOS to our Legislative District 21 Arizona State Sen. Rosanna Gabaldon (D-Sahuarita) for co-sponsoring HB 2543, the Rural Transportation Funding Bill.
This bill will allocate financial resources for projects in our county such as the Camino Ramanote intersection ($799,000), Frank Reed Road reconstruction ($1.7 million), Industrial Park Drive reconstruction ($2.3 million) and the Ruby Road-Potrero Creek Bridge ($3.4 million). This bill was also lobbied for by the Greater Nogales-Santa Cruz County Port Authority, which through years of constructive dialogue. has positive working relations at the state level in both Arizona and Sonora and carries dynamic political clout.
Our mayor and council should give serious consideration yo providing financial funding to this group of business entrepreneurs who know how to take care of business, even though they despise politics.
COSCORRONES to the incompetent Santa Cruz County Board of Emperors for not even considering an internal search for the next county manager and stating that they have the person they want to occupy the position.
Emperor Bruce Bracker, the carnival barker, held an executive session for an hour and 48 minutes to negotiate a contract for Jesus Valdez. In an open public meeting at the conclusion of the executive session, Bracker had nothing to say other than that the closed-door session would be continued the following Monday at 9 a.m.
At Valdez’s request, it was postponed. Very evident that the executive session entailed “whataboutism” and the spewing of venom.
QUOTE OF THE MONTH: “It seems to me that if you or I must choose between two courses of thought or action, we should remember our dying and try so to live that our death brings no pleasure on the world”.