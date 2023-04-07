ABRAZOS to Nogales High School Head Basketball Coach Ricardo “Bambi” de la Riva on his retirement from the court after 20 years as head coach and a coaching career spanning 34 years with Nogales Unified School District.

His overall coaching record was 330-211, which includes 17 trips to the state playoffs and one 4A-1 AIA State Championship in the 2010-2011 season.



