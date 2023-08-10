ABRAZOS to Zachary “Zack” George Silva, a 2015 Nogales High School graduate and a “Double Devil” who obtained his undergraduate degree (‘19) in justice studies and his Juris Doctorate (‘23) from Arizona State University.

Zack is waiting for the results of his Arizona Bar Exam, but has already accepted employment with the multinational law firm DLA Piper. In this job, Zack will advise businesses on transactional matters such as mergers, acquisitions and public company disclosures. He became interested in business law after observing the entrepreneurial spirit of our Hispanic community, where he was raised.



