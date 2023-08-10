ABRAZOS to Zachary “Zack” George Silva, a 2015 Nogales High School graduate and a “Double Devil” who obtained his undergraduate degree (‘19) in justice studies and his Juris Doctorate (‘23) from Arizona State University.
Zack is waiting for the results of his Arizona Bar Exam, but has already accepted employment with the multinational law firm DLA Piper. In this job, Zack will advise businesses on transactional matters such as mergers, acquisitions and public company disclosures. He became interested in business law after observing the entrepreneurial spirit of our Hispanic community, where he was raised.
“For people who look like me, getting legal advice is an intimidating experience at best, so I want to serve a role in making the field more approachable, in general,” he said.
To do this, Zack plans to focus his pro bono work on helping minority business owners with finance and regulatory compliance. Someday, he hopes to use his experience to serve as general counsel for his favorite team in the Valley: the Phoenix Suns.
COSCORRONES to the Nogales Unified School District governing board for asking that voters of the district approve a blank check for their proposed $26 million bond without letting the public know exactly how the funds will be spent beyond a few simple sentences in the election material. They forget it’s not their money; it belongs to the taxpayers of the district.
I was on the governing board in 2019, when the district was in the planning stages for a bond issue under former Superintendent Fernando Parra. At the time, we were given specific projects for consideration and a cost/benefit ratio analysis. The proposal was set aside because the board didn’t feel the community could afford the financial obligation, and the board chose to only support an override election.
A bond issue should have a keen focus on academic achievement. For example, NHS is in dire need of a modernized math and science building with enhanced technology to prepare our students in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs. Curiously, a top district administrator referred to this idea as “crazy” and scratched it.
Instead, the board wants to keep up with the Joneses – the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District. As Board President Manuel Ruiz said, “We need to make our facilities look just as good, so that we’re able to keep our students here so that they don’t leave our district.”
Does he realize that SCVUSD has a net assessed valuation of $198 million for 2023, compared to NUSD’s $142 million?
Students enroll in NUSD for the academic programs and culture, not the looks. For years, Support Services Director Oscar Islas, Jr. has applied for financial resources with the Arizona School Facilities Oversight Board and has been incredibly successful, saving the district millions of dollars. Those funds have been used for HVAC, roofing and flooring, among other improvements.
So why does the district want bond money for these projects? And if the district is awarded state funding, what will they do with the surplus bond monies?
QUOTE OF THE MONTH: “The wise know their weakness too well to assume infallibility; and he who knows most, knows best how little he knows.” Thomas Jefferson