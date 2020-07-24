It is time, Santa Cruz County.
It is time to answer the Census. If you’ve been procrastinating, stop. If you’ve been fearful or uncertain, don’t
be. In our county, less than 53 percent of households have responded. That’s nowhere near good enough.
Every family, every person, every child, teen, adult, senior – every single person no matter your “status” – needs to step forward now, be counted and be part of the next 10 years of progress and prosperity in Santa Cruz County.
That’s how long the impact of this year’s Census will be felt. Dozens of federal assistance programs used by our community, from vital education programs to healthcare to public safety, are distributed based on Census information. If you and your family aren’t counted, our community will lose thousands and thousands of dollars in federal aid be- tween now and 2030.
Think of that: 2030. Ten classes of high school graduates from Patagonia and Rio Rico and Nogales willbe launched into adulthood during that time. A baby born this year will be ready to enter middle school by then. Many of our seniors will be gone, but many more will happily be with us still.
And everyone, young, old and in between, will be benefitting from federal grant and entitlement programs that rely on 2020 Census data.
So please be counted because, as a resident of Santa Cruz County, you owe it to yourself, your family, your friends and neighbors, and your community.
Here’s an even more immediate reason to be counted right now: In mid-August, Census workers will begin knock- ing on the doors of households that haven’t responded to the Census yet. It is their job to go to every non-responding home in order to get an accurate and complete count. And they will keep coming back until they do.
If you want to avoid that knock on the door, go online today and respond. The web- site is www.2020census.gov. Or call 844-330-2020 for English and 844-468-2020 for Spanish to respond over the phone.
Ask anyone who has already responded and they will tell you: It’s fast. It’s easy. It’s safe.
Quit procrastinating. Do it today for everyone’s better and brighter tomorrow.
Block the knock!
(Dahl leads Santa Cruz County’s U.S. Census committee.)