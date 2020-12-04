2020 has been a nightmare for all of us.
I have lost friends. I have dear friends and family who have contracted the virus. Some have recovered and have remaining effects. Others are hospitalized. I have family who are healthcare workers who have worked their brains out, helped strangers, watched people die (especially those from the Navajo Nation) and are suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
I watch (jerks) walking around as irresponsible and maskless as a beast. But the hardest thing for me has been a world without children.
As an educator, the task of holding young people in my hands and opening their eyes to the world is the most exciting thing I have ever done, especially when I run into them later in their lives or read about their advances.
I miss kids optimistically going to school in the morning and running down my hill to catch the bus. I miss hearing kids playing at the school down the hill.
My heart breaks for the kids who ate (mostly) healthy breakfasts and lunches at school because their families couldn’t afford to buy healthy food. My heart breaks for kids who live with adults that don’t make them feel safe. My heart breaks for kids who don’t have siblings that are fun and funny and who they can vent with. (It would have been crazy if I had gone through this with my very interesting siblings – a book will follow.) My heart breaks for my little neighbor Ximena who just started kindergarten and isn’t living the adventure of hanging out with other kids.
Research is indicating how the psyches of so many children are suffering from online schooling. There are fewer infections at the K-5 elementary school level, and if their parents would decide to follow the CDC guidelines (social distance, wash hands, hang out only with people living in the home, wear a mask when outside their homes, and stay out of bars, gyms, restaurants, movie theaters, weddings, funerals, etc.) kids could be in school.
Adults are not willing to do their part to keep kids in school, and that is the biggest heartbreaker for me. Stay safe and help kids get back to school safely.
(Doan is a resident of Nogales.)