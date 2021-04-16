In Nogales, Ariz., an amazing effort is happening to protect the community by getting its people vaccinated.
On a Thursday in February, my wife Laura and I showed up to volunteer for 64 hours (eight, eight-hour days) to earn our vaccine shots. We both expected it to be a boring, drudgery task. And after isolating this past year, we worried it could be potentially unsafe. Instead, we found a well-oiled machine with health and safety experts working feverishly, supported by over 100 volunteers, to pull off this critical battle against COVID-19. Every person was performing as though this was a race against time – which it is.
At the time, Santa Cruz County was offering vaccines at the City of Nogales’ recreation center to those 75 and older and essential workers. My first job was as a parking flagger and greeter. As cars pulled in to park, drivers rolled down their car window so I could check that they had an appointment and ask if they needed handicapped parking.
One man in his 30s told me a heart wrenching story.
He said his mother and father both got the “Rona,” became very sick and were hospitalized. They were isolated. No one in the family could see them.
His mother died alone. His father eventually fought off the horrible impact to his lungs. His dad was in our COVID vaccine center getting his first shot as his son shared his story with me. He was so sad that no one in the family could be with his mother as she passed. I knew in that moment that I was part of a team trying to save lives.
After people receive shots in a makeshift area on one side of the gym, a volunteer hands them off, along with a yellow or pink sticky with a time written on it, to a team of nurses and paramedics to guide them to a seat at the end of the gym to wait the required 15 minutes (or 30 minutes if they are allergic to certain medications). This section is run by an elementary, a middle and a high school nurse.
Once seated, the nurse puts the sticky on the back of their chair. After the nurse verifies that the person (or couple) does not have a reaction to the shot and their waiting period is over, the vaccinated people can leave. The nurse then moves the sticky from the back of the chair to the seat so the sanitation team knows which chairs to clean.
My job, when assigned to this section, was to wipe down each seat with a paper towel soaked in a quaternary solution that kills the virus. I treated each chair as though it was smothered with virus. The motto here was we wanted no chance for the “Rona” to get a foothold and spread its evil self.
I collected the stickies for several days and ended up with hundreds, each with a time written on it. To me, each one of the stickies represents one or two lives saved from COVID-19.
Due to privacy laws, names and photos of people getting vaccinated cannot be shared, but these simple little stickies tell the story of real people fighting alongside their neighbors to live another day. This vaccination center saved hundreds of people a day.
The management team, led by Ray and Marilyn, works tirelessly to put a team together that changes every day and is constantly improving. My wife and I were rewarded by earning our vaccine shots. But way more than that, we were given the gift of being, for 64 hours, witness to and part of the solution to this pandemic that has been killing so many in our communities.
After a year of isolation, and news filled with fear and anger, our spirits were dragging for sure. This experience has rejuvenated our faith in humanity. We gained a sense of purpose that was desperately missing for us this past year. Never would I have thought we would find so much love in an Arizona border town in the middle of a pandemic. The gift of giving still works.
(Casey and Laura Ruud are residents of Winthrop, Wash. who spend the winter in Southern Arizona. This essay was originally written for their hometown newspaper in Washington, the Methow Valley News.)