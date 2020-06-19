As children of Santa Cruz County who are medical and public health professionals, we are reaching out to you as Nogalians, Rio Ricans and Latinos to take COVID-19 seriously.
We have faced the COVID-19 epidemic on the front lines and feel compelled to comment on the current epidemic in our hometown. The number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have dramatically increased in the last couple of weeks and Santa Cruz County is now a rising COVID-19 hot spot in our nation.
As an infectious disease epidemiologist and epidemic intelligence officer in Chicago, we are protecting the public’s health by responding to disease outbreaks and helping the city respond to new COVID-19 cases by improving existing surveillance systems and contact tracing efforts. As a primary care physician in San Francisco, we are working in a COVID screening clinic, watching 30- and 70 year-olds require ICU-level care. As a pediatrician and obstetrician in San Francisco, we have cared for COVID positive mothers and their infants born prematurely because of the disease.
As a pediatrician in Loma Linda, Calif., we are caring for immunocompromised children at risk for severe illness due to COVID. As a hospitalist in Tucson, we have witnessed many cases from Nogales, and the number increases with each day. We are on the front lines in this pandemic across the country while our roots are grounded in Santa Cruz County. We fear for the safety of our community if further steps are not taken now.
While at first our eyes were focused on protecting our elders, the numbers from Santa Cruz County and the United States as a whole show us that everyone is at risk. What we know about COVID-19 is that it does infect and kill young people (we have seen that ourselves). We also know that Latinos around the nation are being infected and hospitalized (a sign of serious illness) at higher rates compared to other racial and ethnic groups.
We know the numbers in Santa Cruz County are climbing. In fact, 27 percent of those tested for COVID-19 in Santa Cruz County have tested positive for the disease. From what we know about this disease, this is quickly followed by hospitalizations, critical illness and at times, death.
We ask you to take care of each other as a community. To take the simple step of avoiding close contact with others and washing your hands as often as possible. The best way of preventing illness is to avoid exposure to the virus.
Please practice physical distancing outside of your home by staying at least six feet from others. It is also important to remember that the virus can spread by people who do not show symptoms, therefore it is important to wear a mask when you go out in public – especially when it is difficult to stay six feet away from others.
Please ask your family to wear a mask when outside the house or when around others. Limit family gatherings whenever possible. Give the person next to you space. Wash your hands often and disinfect high-touch surfaces.
Ask your leaders to take care of you, too. Ask that your leaders provide guidance based on the results from contact tracing in the county. Ask your work to protect you with mandatory masking, reconfiguring of work spaces and helping you understand your risks. Support the mayor’s call for taking this seriously and take a further step - ask the city, the county supervisors and the governor to not only require masks, but also marking for social distancing in stores and restaurants in English and Spanish.
Ask city and county leaders to make information about how to protect each other from COVID more public – mailed to people, fliers on homes and apartments, bus stops, the post office, grocery stores and other public places – in English and Spanish. Ask them to get you masks. Ask them to recommend to specific business leaders to require masks. Ask Carondelet Holy Cross Hospital and Mariposa Community Health Center to share their COVID-19 statistics and ask that as your community hospital and health center they also take responsibility for educating the community.
What each of you do over the next days, weeks, and months matters.
Contact the County Board of Supervisors at (520) 375-7812, or:
- Manuel Ruiz, District 1, mruiz@santacruzcountyaz.gov
- Rudy Molera, District 2, rmolera@santacruzcountyaz.gov
- Bruce Bracker, District 3, bbracker@santacruzcountyaz.gov
City of Nogales elected officials can be reached at (520) 287-6571, or:
- Mayor Arturo Garino, mayorgarino@nogalesaz.gov
- Councilman Jorge Maldonado, jmaldonado@nogalesaz.gov
- Councilwoman Esther Melendez-Lopez, emlopez@nogalesaz.gov
- Councilman Marcelino Varona, Jr., mvarona@nogalesaz.gov
- Councilman Nubar Hanessian, nhanessian@nogalesaz.gov
- Councilman Hector Bojorquez, hebojorquez@nogalesaz.gov
- Councilman Joe Diaz, jdiaz@nogalesaz.gov
Other contacts:
- Gov. Doug Ducey, (602) 542-4331
- State Sen. Andrea Dalessandro, (602) 926-5342
- State Rep. Daniel Hernandez, Jr., (602) 926-3136
- State Rep. Rosanna Gabaldon, (520) 303-7494
- U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, (202) 225-2435
- U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, (202) 224-4521
- US Sen. Martha McSally, (202) 224-2235
We know that in Santa Cruz County, community and family matter. Not having graduation or being able to get together on Mother’s Day (and soon Father’s Day) is a huge loss. We are all being asked to do things we are not used to and even more, things we may not like.
But, we ask, what is worse: missing one carne asada or losing a loved one’s life?
Mia Williams, MD, MS
NHS Class of 2005
Internal medicine physician and assistant professor of medicine, University of California, San Francisco
Diana Robles, MD
NHS Class of 2006
Maternal-fetal medicine fellow in ob-gyn, University of California, San Francisco
Greta Solinap Peng, MD
NHS Class of 2009
Child neurology resident, University of California San Francisco
Richard Teran, PhD, MPH
NHS Class of 2006
Infectious disease epidemiologist, Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Alfonso Robles, MD
NHS Class of 2007
Pediatric resident, Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital
Francisco J. Andrade, MD
NHS Class of 2006
Emergency medicine physician, University of Arizona
Cosigned in support:
Juan Arturo Siordia, MD
NHS Class of 2007
Internal medicine resident, University of Arizona
Jimena Siordia, MD
NHS Class of 2005
Cornea physician and assistant professor of ophthalmology, University of New Mexico
Cristina Teran, BS
NHS Class of 2016
Stanford University, Dept. of Human Biology
Karen Rico, MS, MD
NHS Class of 2009
Internal medicine resident, U. of Washington
Elise Muñoz, BS
NHS Class of 2013
Ph.D. candidate, Dept. of Biochemistry and Biophysics, UCSF
Czarina Cooper, MPH
NHS Class of 2013
Environmental health fellow, EPA Office of Children’s Health Protection
(Note: The statement the opinions of the above do not necessarily represent those of their home institution.)