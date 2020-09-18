I am sure almost everyone in Santa Cruz County by now is aware that the U.S.-Mexico border is closed to non-essential traffic. But are you aware that “The Wall” is slowly being constructed along our border with Mexico, using our precious water in the desert, destroying native vegetation and stopping large animals from migrating – to say nothing of desecrating ancient burial grounds?
But even with a cost of billions of dollars, there will be areas above the wall that the president will not be able to control. One area is five miles east of Nogales and is part of the drainage basin of the Santa Cruz River.
Are you aware this massive drainage basin is referred to as the “Santa Cruz Expressway?” This expressway also includes Nogales, Rio Rico, Tumacacori, Tubac and the edge of the Santa Rita Mountains.
Who freely travels on this Santa Cruz Expressway? Birds, and especially hummingbirds.
You might not be aware that there are 18 species of hummingbirds in North America and 17 of them reside in the summertime in the United States west of the Mississippi River. Several of them use different routes to go and come from Mexico, but there is one species that definitely uses the Santa Cuz Expressway: the broad-bill hummingbird.
We see this one in large numbers in Nogales and Rio Rico because they live along the Santa Cruz River and will go all the way to at least Tucson. This tiny area of Southern Arizona is their breeding ground. Many people saw them in Nogales around March 7, and they will be on their journey to south-central Mexico in a couple of weeks. However, you might not even be aware of these visitors unless you have a nectar feeder or grow plants they visit for nectar.
Another thing you might not be aware of is that in the 1990s, a retired Nogales teacher named Mr. Hendrix fed a couple of thousand humming birds at his house along the Santa Cruz Expressway. People came from all over the world to see the hummingbirds, and he inspired many of us to put out a couple of feeders. Mr. Hendrix stopped feeding hummingbirds over 10 years ago and has since passed away.
Nevertheless, the idea of feeding hummingbirds along the Santa Cruz Expressway carries on.
If you want to see them in any number, go to the Santa Rita Lodge in Madera Canyon where they have 10 feeders up. I recently saw a rufous, a magnificent and of course numerous broad-bill hummingbirds there. If you want to assist the local hummingbirds all it would take is for several families in all of our neighborhoods to hang out a feeder using one part sugar to five parts water. Also, grow plants with tubular flowers.
Sometimes an artist is aware of the possibilities before anyone else, and I would recommend that everyone goes to see the interesting mural at the entrance of Kino Park depicting a giant hummingbird being ridden by a child waving two flags. To me this represents all hummingbird migration on the Santa Cruz Expressway.
(Cripe is a resident of Nogales.)