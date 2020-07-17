You may be surprised to know that about 14 years ago, as a master gardener in Santa Cruz County, I wrote a bimonthly column for the Nogales International called "What’s in the garden." Then, because I also have a B.A. in world history, and M.A. in South Asian studies, I changed to an occasional opinion piece that ranged from anti-war and anti-dictator, to anti-Trump. Then came the virus, collapse of the economy, racial unrest, gun violence and a general time of troubles that I always seem to have an opinion on.
However, as Voltaire concludes in "Candide" in times of troubles and uncertainty, "Let us all go work in our gardens." Let us for a moment leave our troubles behind and do as the French Enlightenment philosopher said.
Because of excessive heat, cold and soil conditions, it’s not easy to garden in the southeastern highlands of Southern Arizona. Being what it is, I would recommend gardening for pollinators such as butterflies. However, it is really too late to plant annuals or perennials this year to attract these fragile, delicate creations. Then let us take a look at some gardens around Nogales that have achieved some success raising plants for butterflies.
There are four gardens that I know of and volunteer in, along with what is left of the Morley Avenue Group – a volunteer organization dedicated to revitalizing the downtown area. Believe it or not, the City of Nogales has financed two of them through Parks and Recreation and other departments. The first was at Karam Park, which is now on its third year.
The most successful nectar plants have been the annual zinnias that this year managed to reseed themselves. The zinnias have attracted a few pipevine, sulfur and skippers. The best larval plants have been the Chilean pipevine, on which the pipevine swallowtail lays it eggs. Another plant is sienna, for the sulfur butterfly.
The city garden in its second year is the little round garden below the statue of Father Eusebio Kino in Kino Park. This garden has special plants for butterflies, like blue mist, and plants from a typical butterfly mix. This is the best little butterfly garden in town. On any given Saturday morning I have seen several different varieties ranging from queens – which everyone thinks is a monarch – to skippers, painted ladies and the common buckeye.
Two other gardens you may not know of are supported by the Santa Fe Ranch. One is Las Lagunas on Country Club Drive, open to the public, and the other is Paula’s Garden on the Santa Fe Ranch, 169 North River Rd., open only by appointment.
Nevertheless, the most creative example of butterflies in our community may still be on the drawing board.
Anyone who has lived in Nogales for any length of time knows that the Spanish word “mariposa” means “butterfly.” Many are beginning to realize that major construction is being done on Mariposa Road, or State Route 189, connecting it to I-19 – especially with the photograph labelled “Drilling down” in the Friday, July 10 edition of the Nogales International. I have been assured by ADOT and Ames Construction officials that they are planning to use some type of artistic butterfly creations in portions of their massive bridges and roundabout. When asked what type of butterflies, I was told: “They won’t look like lizards.”
The beginning stages, even in these times of troubles, are being constructed in front of our very eyes. Will these new butterflies in our area be something we will be proud of, or despise?
(Cripe is a resident of Nogales.)