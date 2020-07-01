I read with great interest the six sheriff candidate profiles (NI, June 12 and 19) and I am optimistic about the potential in the pool of candidates. But while I remain optimistic, I also found myself frustrated in the lack of thought or downright refusal in answering some questions.
The sheriff is one of the highest paid public employees in Santa Cruz County and by state statute will be paid $100,824 to fulfill the duties. Despite this relatively lucrative salary, it was disappointing to read nothing more than talking points from several candidates and an unwillingness to be transparent from others.
For example, the jail has, and continues to be, a financial burden for the county and its constituents. The jail has been operating at less than 50-percent capacity since the Sheriff’s Office moved in from its old building in 2011. Yes, we know the jail is a financial burden, but for those of us who follow local elections closely, we are tired of hearing “we will look for federal funding/grants or seek to get more inmates” to help pay for its cost. Given the current political climate regarding police reform, relying on federal monies could prove to be challenging, especially if there is a shift in funding towards rehabilitation, social services and mental health programs.
Additionally, nothing more than a talking point was offered when addressing retention and recruitment. High employee turnover and low morale are issues that have plagued the Sheriff’s Office for at least the last decade. Tell us what you would actually do to improve morale and what specific measures you would take to recruit and retain employees. Compensation will always be a hindrance for a county as small as ours, but salary is just one component that helps foster an enjoyable working environment. The Nogales Police Department has more officers and much less turnover with comparable compensation packages.
It would be a mistake to tout having X amount of leadership and Y amount of education and not provide the adequate amount of information to be able to verify such claims. More so when the person making such claims would be tasked with appointing and leading a department where honesty and integrity are paramount to its success.
These Q&A’s should be seen as an opportunity for each candidate to provide voters with details regarding how they intend to implement their changes and not just give talking points. Gentlemen, the sheriff is tasked with providing public safety for the entire county and is well compensated for this huge responsibility. Do not be complacent. Make the effort!
(Gonzales is a resident of Rio Rico.)